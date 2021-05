The USD tended to retreat further against a basket of its peers yesterday, as the market sentiment seems to have been influenced by the expectations of the Fed keeping its interest rates at low levels for a long period. Fed’s policymakers seem to maintain their dovish view and Dallas Fed President Kaplan reiterated that any rate hike should not happen before 2022. On the other hand, the Fed policymaker also stated that he would support a trimming of the bank’s QE program rather sooner than later. The overall message did not convert to a clear cut risk on sentiment, which would allow the US stockmarkets to rise, which provided mixed signals. On the other hand, gold’s prices tended to benefit from the weaker USD despite the US yields rising just a bit. We note the US financial releases today yet also on the any comments by the Fed’s policymakers which are scheduled to speak today.