It seemed only fitting that the bright start to the FC Tucson Women’s season would come from a player whose first name is Spanish for “light.”. Former Mexican national team player Luz Duarte scored in each half to help the Women in Black pick up a 2-1 victory over the El Paso Surf at Kino North Stadium on Friday night. The season opener was the first match the FC Tucson Women had played since the end of the 2019 season after having their 2020 season canceled by the pandemic.