Upcoming Waseca Library events

Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is partnering with The Dork Den to hold weekly Dungeons and Dragons sessions for kids ages 10-12. Kids will create characters, role play, battle monsters, and solve puzzles together as a group. Kids can sign up to participate in the 1 p.m. Friday sessions or the 10 a.m. Saturday sessions. Both groups will run weekly during June and July. Beginners and experienced players are welcome. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.