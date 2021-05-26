Upcoming Waseca Library events

There is no question that the 2020-21 school year has tested each of us in different ways. The teachers and staff of Waseca Public Schools have had to determine new ways to do their work and support our students, and students and families have had to adjust to a new way of learning and scheduling around school. Throughout this year we have perhaps wanted things to be more normal in school, and in some ways are glad to put this year in the rearview mirror. However, for our staff and students, it is important to remember the positive and lifelong memories that have come from this school year.