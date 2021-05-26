Eagles News: Jalen Reagor anticipates playing in the slot more often

But the Eagles look much different, and on offense, Reagor did hint at how his role could change in Sirianni’s system. “Every offense has similarities. We have some, but the only thing that’s pretty much different this year is just me being in the slot,” Reagor said following a light practice at the NovaCare Complex. “Honestly, I think this is going to make the whole team better. It’s not necessarily me being in the slot, but every receiver being interchangeable.” Reagor did line up in the slot 23% of the time last season, so it’s not as if Doug Pederson had him exclusively outside.