Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles News: Jalen Reagor anticipates playing in the slot more often

By Bleeding Green Nation
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut the Eagles look much different, and on offense, Reagor did hint at how his role could change in Sirianni’s system. “Every offense has similarities. We have some, but the only thing that’s pretty much different this year is just me being in the slot,” Reagor said following a light practice at the NovaCare Complex. “Honestly, I think this is going to make the whole team better. It’s not necessarily me being in the slot, but every receiver being interchangeable.” Reagor did line up in the slot 23% of the time last season, so it’s not as if Doug Pederson had him exclusively outside.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#In The Slot#American Football#Eagles News#Novacare Complex#Line#Time#Similarities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

DeVonta Smith on Jalen Reagor: We can complement each other

After trading up to select Devonta Smith with the 10th overall pick, the Eagles now have a pair of first-round receivers from the last two drafts. While Jalen Reagor missed several games due to injury as a rookie, his overall production was not high. The 21st overall pick in 2020, Reagor caught 31 passes for 396 yards with one touchdown in 11 games. His highest yardage output came in Week One when he caught one pass for 55 yards.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles 2020 season was about as strenuous as you could make it. Carson Wentz was angry before the season even started with the team taking Jalen Hurts in round two of the NFL Draft. A list of injuries a mile long, mainly along the offensive line, led to the Eagles setting an all-time NFL record for the most different starting offensive line combinations in one season. Carson Wentz gets benched for Jalen Hurts, causing a massive rift in the locker room between Carson Wentz and former head coach Doug Pederson. Jalen Hurts performed well to keep the Eagles in the fight for the division until the last week of the season. Then an inexplicable benching of Jalen Hurts in a close week 17 game was the final nail in the coffin on the 2020 season for the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Jalen Reagor praises Eagles pick of DeVonta Smith

With the selection of Alabama’s DeVonta Smith at No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles have now used back-to-back first-round draft picks on the wide receiver position. In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected former TCU wideout Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 potential breakout players for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into a new era of football this season after making some major offseason changes. Among those changes was the decision to trade longtime starting quarterback Carson Wentz and moving on from head coach Doug Pederson. Jalen Hurts will be the franchise quarterback and Nick Sirianni was hired away from his position as offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts to be the Eagles’ new head coach.
NFLNFL

State of the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts' time is now

Where does your franchise stand heading into 2021? Adam Rank sets the table by providing a State of the Franchise look at all 32 teams, zeroing in on the key figures to watch and setting the stakes for the season to come. Members of the Eagles organization, Eagles fans around...
NFLBleacher Report

Eagles' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

Nick Sirianni is coming to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 with the hopes of overseeing a turnaround after a 4-11-1 season. On the macro level, that means winning more ball games. After all, the Eagles had high expectations last season. But everything that could have gone wrong did, and that was only complicated by an unhappy quarterback in Carson Wentz and strife in the front office.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Jalen Mills on playing for Bill Belichick: ‘It’s crazy to me’

When the Patriots’ free agency signings were asked about their first interactions with Bill Belichick, none had a better story than Jalen Mills. The star-struck encounter was highlighted by an excited Mills screaming “this is f***ing Coach Belichick!” in the middle of the Gillette Stadium cafeteria. Two months later, Mills...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia is “sniffing around” on Julio Jones

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... It appears the San Francisco 49ers have emerged as the frontrunner to land Julio Jones, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. Still lurking in the shadows, though, are the Eagles. A pair of sources confirmed, also on Saturday, a report earlier this week that Philadelphia is indeed sniffing around the Atlanta Falcons superstar receiver. And, if it happens, wouldn’t that bring some extra juice for the season opener, which happens to be in Atlanta against the Falcons?
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Why June 1 is significant for Philadelphia

It becomes more feasible for the Eagles to trade other players [besides Zach Ertz] as well. The main player who would make sense in a trade after June 1 would be Andre Dillard. Dillard has a training camp battle with Jordan Mailata for the starting LT job on the horizon, but if the team were to move him, it would make sense to wait until after June 1 to do so. Dillard’s dead money hit if traded would be $3,508,768, of which $1,754,384 could be delayed until 2022 if dealt after June 1.
NFLNBC Philadelphia

Roob's Eagles Observations: Why Jalen Hurts Struggled After Halftime and More

In Roob's 10 Eagles Observations, why Jalen Hurts struggled after halftime originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Why Ryan Kerrigan makes sense in a youth movement, a young position group to get excited about and an undrafted rookie who has a shot. We even have a Nelly stat!. Here’s a...