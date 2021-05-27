Cancel
If You Know Who Koo Koo Kanga Roo Is, Read This

959theriver.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you clicked this link and made it this far, chances are you have children. Not teenagers, but smaller kids. These two are a two-man dance party! They have gotten so popular that they not only have their tunes played in classrooms across the country, but they’ve played events like Warped Tour!

www.959theriver.com
MusicHartsville News Journal

Did you know?

The pinnacle of birthday celebrations, if there's no piñata to break open, is when the birthday cake comes out and party attendees serenade the guest of honor. The song everyone harmonizes to is among the most widely recognized and well-loved tunes in the world. The "birthday song," also known as "Happy Birthday to You," is in the public domain in the United States and the European Union. The song originally was penned as a classroom greeting song titled "Good Morning to All," written by sisters Mildred J. Hill and Patty Smith Hill. Both were educators and developed unique teaching strategies to assist students. The song was composed by Mildred and the lyrics were written by Patty to be used in kindergarten classrooms.
Celebritiesglittermagrocks.com

Doja Cat Drops Teaser for New Single ‘Need to Know’

Superstar Doja Cat teases her upcoming single “Need to Know” with a video clip on Twitter, and fans are getting pumped. The star has stated the release date to be June 11. On June 9, Doja Cat shared a teaser for a new single “Need to Know,” which comes out this Friday. The clip gives off a futuristic theme, with flying spacecrafts and elegantly tall buildings. A possible melody can be heard as the view cuts to a room inside a building where an individual plays video games. Fans immediately got hyped and sprinted to Twitter to share their joy.
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Who Is Waylon Payne? 5 Things You Need to Know

In 2020, singer-songwriter Waylon Payne released his long-awaited sophomore album, Blue Eyes, the Harlot, the Queer, the Pusher & Me -- a project 16 years in the making. His first album, The Drifter, arrived in 2004. A collection full of intimate, incisive lyrics and harrowing personal stories, set to vibrant...
MusicBillboard

Lorde Shares 'Solstice' Teaser: Watch

Lorde posted a mysterious "Solstice" short video on her official website on Sunday (June 20). In the clip, Lorde, dressed in beige and posed by a floral arrangement on the beach, appears to be meditating until she focuses on the camera with an intense stare. The only sound is that of her natural surroundings. The video is captioned with just the word "Solstice."
Kidsmetroparent.com

10 Ways to Raise a Child Who Loves to Read

There is so much joy to be had from a good book. Books spur our imagination, take us to other worlds, make us laugh, cry, and teach us so much about life and the world around us. Plus, reading provides a critical foundation for success in school and in life....
ReligionEastern New Mexico News

Faith: Hope you know you have a Father who absolutely loves you

I didn’t remember it being quite that far down. I don’t remember being so tempted to “loft” the ball. And what in the world is wrong with these rented shoes? Or maybe it’s the lane surface? This just doesn’t feel right; in fact, it feels kinda terrible. “It” was a...
MusicBillboard

From Megan Thee Stallion to Lorde, Dive In to a Female-Forward Week of New Music

Last week was a busy one for new music releases -- especially for some of our favorite female pop stars. On the latest episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), we discuss four of those new releases: Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit," Lorde's "Solar Power," Doja Cat's "Need to Know" and Kylie Minogue's cover of Lady Gaga's "Marry the Night" from the upcoming Born This Way 10th-anniversary re-release.
MusicBillboard

Here Are the Hottest Reactions to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Sh--' Video & Song

Megan Thee Stallion got the Hotties' hands on their knees on their "Thot Shit" with her new single, and it's marking the transition into summertime. The three-time Grammy winner might have taken a brief break from music, but her alter-ego Tina Snow is back and better than ever. The new visual shows what happens when you get on her bad side, when a scummy senator who leaves a rude, sexist comment underneath one of Meg's videos suffers the wrath of Snow and her Hotties. Fans couldn't get over all the movie references, from the iconic "Ain't nobody come to see you, Otis" line taken from the 1998 self-titled miniseries about The Temptations to the parallel imagery from the bathtub scene of the 1984 horror flick A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

What are you reading Wednesday?

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty - So, we get Caitlin's backstory- she worked in a crematory first. Then decided to go to mortician school to learn about what they're teaching people there. To her horror, they teach to always embalm, that a corpse existing for even a few hours is "unsanitary" (its not!) She vows her life goal is to teach and spread death awareness as well as alternative methods of body disposal.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
Musicq957.com

New Music Friday: Here are fresh tracks by Doja Cat, MAX, Fletcher & more

Today New Music Friday features new collabs, fresh tracks and a revisit of a Grammy-winning duet. Doja Cat’s long-awaited third album, Planet Her, has arrived, featuring collabs with Ariana Grande, SZA, Young Thug and The Weeknd. Doja has also dropped a video for the track featuring The Weekend, “You Right.”
Musictheaureview.com

Track of the Week: Stella Farnan “The Blue” (2021)

Stella Farnan was one of our artists to watch in 2020, but a global pandemic slowed up the progress of most on the list. With 2020 pretty much a write-off for all, we are pleased to see that Stella has hit the accelerator in 2021. She released “Boxes” in May, and today releases “The Blue”, and we are delighted to have it as our Track of the Week.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Shares Sultry Cover Art For Upcoming Single "Need To Know"

Doja Cat has been teasing her official follow-up to 2019's Hot Pink since the end of 2020, and after several months of keeping fans waiting, Doja recently revealed that Planet Her, her long-awaited third studio album, would finally be dropping on June 25. On Wednesday, the "Kiss Me More" artist...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston claims rude Friends guest star thought he was ‘above’ being on show

Jennifer Aniston has claimed that a Friends guest star thought he was “above” being on the show, and “s*** on it” during filming.Speaking to US radio host Howard Stern, the actor claimed that the incident occurred in the show’s first season.“It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom,” Aniston said. “And I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.’“It was just like, ‘What...
Music98online.com

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes guests on new Lotus Eater song “Obliterate”

Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes guests on a new song called “Obliterate,” from Scottish metal band Lotus Eater. “Having the opportunity to collaborate with our friend and idol Oli Sykes truly allowed us to bring this track to a level never seen before,” says Lotus Eater drummer Cameron Humphrey. “We will always be forever grateful.”
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

27 New Songs Out Today

HALF WAIF - "HORSE RACING" The electronic-heavy, synthy "Horse Racing" is the latest single off Half Waif's new album Mythopoetics, and about it, Nandi Rose writes, "I started writing 'Horse Racing' in an Airbnb in Brooklyn that week in March 2020 when everything got really real. Alone in an unfamiliar apartment, as an unseen force took over our lives, I was struck by how much of a wake-up call it all was. How we were being shaken by our shoulders and told to face something really ugly and monstrous about our ways of being. It felt like we were race horses who had only just realized we were on a track, going around again and again. There’s no end in a circle. And maybe now that we recognized this, we could break out of it, bust right out of the ring - which is what the end section feels like sonically to me. A shot at freedom."
Worldasumetech.com

Mukesh Khanna’s Shaktimaan Character, Gangadhar Was Inspired By A Comedian – Read On To Know Who It Was

We are sure that as a ’90s kid, you will immediately connect with the superman show Shaktimaan. Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular for almost 8 years (13 September 1997 to 27 March 2005), turns a year older today. On this special day, we decided to bring you a little trivia regarding this superhero show and his alter-ego character, Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri.
MusicPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Dee Snider Unleashes Blistering New Song ‘Time to Choose’

Dee Snider has recruited Cannibal Corpse frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher for his blistering new solo track, "Time to Choose," off his upcoming solo album, Leave a Scar. The former Twisted Sister frontman's new single is a modern thrash anthem full of chunky riffs, breakneck solos and double-bass breakdowns. Snider delivers powerful clean vocals while Corpsegrinder contributes his signature guttural lows.