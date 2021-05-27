Cancel
Congress & Courts

Justices signal they could limit Indian Country ruling

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted Oklahoma’s request to retain custody of a man who has been on death row for killing three Native Americans, a sign the court may be willing to limit the fallout from last year’s ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains a tribal reservation.

Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Supreme Court reshapes Congress’ power to allow lawsuits

WASHINGTON — A Supreme Court decision Friday about a class-action lawsuit against credit reporting agency TransUnion limits Congress’ power to determine who can file a federal lawsuit — by shifting more of that decision to the judicial branch. The case centers on the Fair Credit Reporting Act of 1970, which...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

The Supreme Court Will Never Be Conservatives' Savior | Opinion

For decades, going back at least as far as the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that concocted a constitutional right to abortion, conservatives have placed a great emphasis on winning back culture war ground through judicial nominations. As a consequence of that, Republicans have consistently told political pollsters that the Supreme Court is their top voting issue at a far higher clip than Democrats have. The Court, for instance, was certainly the decisive issue in the hotly contested 2016 presidential election.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Supreme Court Closes Fourth Amendment Loophole That Let Cops Enter Homes Without Warrants

In a decisive win for the Fourth Amendment, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused “to print a new permission slip for entering the home without a warrant.” Generally, law enforcement may only enter someone's home with a warrant. But one exception are so-called “exigent circumstances,” which permit warrantless entry for emergency situations, like preventing imminent injury or the destruction of evidence. The Supreme Court has previously upheld the “hot pursuit” of suspected felons as an exigent circumstance, but rejected expanding that exception for traffic offenses.
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Justices rule against farm unions

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down part of a historic California law inspired by Cesar Chavez and the farm workers union, ruling that agricultural landowners and food processors have a right to keep union organizers off their property. The justices by a 6-3 vote said the state's...
Congress & CourtsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Justices rule for student in 'cursing cheerleader' case

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the case of the cursing cheerleader, the Supreme Court notched a victory on Wednesday for the free speech rights of students, siding with a high schooler whose vulgar social media post in May 2017 got her kicked off the junior varsity squad. The court voted 8-1...
Labor IssuesVox

The Supreme Court just handed down disastrous news for unions

Since 1956, the Supreme Court has applied a well-established framework to businesses that wished to exclude union organizers from their property. On Wednesday, however, the Court effectively scrapped that framework — one that was already fairly restrictive of union organizing — and replaced it with something far more restrictive. In...
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

High Court limits warrantless entry

WASHINGTON – Adding to the country's ongoing discussion of the extent of police powers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday put limits on when police officers pursuing a fleeing suspect can enter a home without a warrant. The high court ruled that when officers are pursuing someone suspected of a misdemeanor,...
Baton Rouge, LAReason.com

Fifth Circuit Certifies Questions in Doe v. Mckesson to Louisiana Supreme Court

This case arose out of a protest alleged to have been organized and led by defendant DeRay Mckesson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in response to the police shooting of Alton Sterling. According to the complaint, the defendant directed the protest to a public highway in front of a police station. The police began making arrests and attempting to clear the highway.
Congress & Courtsdnyuz.com

Supreme Court issues stinging defeat to unions

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a stinging defeat for unions on Wednesday in a decision that struck down in part a California law allowing unions access to private property of companies they wanted to unionize. The court ruled 6 to 3 to knock down the union law in favor of...