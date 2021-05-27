Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Portland Thorns handed second straight 2-1 loss by the Orlando Pride

By Stumptown Footy
chatsports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Pride hand Portland Thorns FC their second straight loss, courtesy of goals from Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux. The Thorns made five changes to the starting lineup that lost 2-1 to OL Reign on Sunday, pulling Tyler Lussi, Simone Charley, Madison Pogarch, Natalia Kuikka, and Angela Salem into the XI.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Charley
Person
Angela Salem
Person
Sydney Leroux
Person
Natalia Kuikka
Person
Alex Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando Pride#Portland Thorns Fc#Portland Thorns Fc#Xi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
Fort Wayne, INwfft.com

Captains hand TinCaps third straight loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Despite two home runs from catcher Jonny Homza to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, the Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped the series opener to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland affiliate) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field, 8-3. Homza kickstarted the offense from the get-go. The Alaskan catcher belted a lead-off home run to left field off of Lake County starter Hunter Gaddis in the first. Tuesday marked Homza's second consecutive game in the leadoff spot.
Soccerracingloufc.com

Preview: What to Watch for with Racing at Portland Thorns FC

Continuing a difficult stretch of its early season schedule, Racing Louisville FC travels west this weekend for a late kickoff at Portland Thorns FC, the reigning NWSL Challenge Cup champions, at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The club is looking to bounce back from a 5-0 defeat a week ago to...
MLBmilb.com

Skeeters Fall in Second Straight at OKC 10-1

(OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma) – The Sugar Land Skeeters fell for the second straight night to begin their road trip Friday night with a 10-1 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Dodgers designated hitter Rangel Ravelo drove in six runs, including a grand slam in the fourth inning. Catcher Keibert Ruiz also homered and collected a pair of RBIs.
Soccerchatsports.com

Portland Thorns sign Yazmeen Ryan and Hannah Betfort

Richie Ryan, Portland Thorns FC, Texas Christian University, National Women's Soccer League. Portland Thorns FC announced today that the club has signed Yazmeen Ryan and Hannah Betfort. The two players were picked by the Thorns in the 2021 NWSL Draft. Ryan was selected with the sixth overall pick and was the Thorns’ first pick of the draft. Betfort was the 37th overall pick in the draft.
Washington StateThe Mane Land

Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit: Final Score 1-1 as the Pride Extend Unbeaten Streak to Five

The Pride remain undefeated and top of the table with a 1-1 draw against the Washington Spirit at Audi Field, as the team split the points for the second time in the 2021 NWSL regular season. Ashley Hatch scored the game’s opening goal, her second in two games against the Pride (3-0-2, 11 points) this season, but Taylor Kornieck’s first career NWSL goal was enough to keep Orlando’s unbeaten streak intact. Washington (2-1-2, 8 points) is in third place after the draw and the Pride are now 5-5-4 in all competitions against the Spirit.
MLBRecord-Herald

Indians hand Cards 6th straight loss

ST. LOUIS (AP) — José Ramírez homered and drove in four runs, leading Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Indians over St. Louis 10-1 Tuesday night and sending the Cardinals to their sixth straight loss. St. Louis’ skid is its longest since a seven-game slide in June 2017. Cleveland has won...
BasketballWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Heppner hands Weston-McEwen boys third straight hoops loss

ATHENA — Heppner handed Weston-McEwen's boys basketball team its third straight loss here Monday, June 7, with a 72-34 defeat. Blane Peal finished as the top Weston-McEwen scorer with 11 points for the TigerScots (2-6 record), teammate Kyren Miller added seven, Aiden Wolf had six, and Theo White was good for five rebounds and six steals, but they went to halftime down 40-11.
MLBPosted by
Times Leader

RailRiders offense comes too late in second straight loss to Buffalo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Trey Amburgey’s streak continued. On Friday night, it wasn’t enough for the RailRiders. Amburgey provided Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s biggest shot of the night — a solo home run in the seventh inning that gave him a hit in every game he has played this season — in a 4-2 loss to Buffalo in Trenton, N.J.
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Dunedin hands Lakeland its 3rd straight loss

The Lakeland Flying Tigers erased a four-run deficit before losing to the Dunedin Blue Jays, 8-7, in 10 innings on Friday in Southeast Low-A action on Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Tied 7-7 in the 10th inning, Lakeland’s reliever Isrrael De La Cruz (1-1) took to the mound. He...
MLBthunder1320.com

Braves suffer second straight walk-off loss to Phillies

With 102 games remaining, the Braves hope to avoid the frustration they have felt over the past two months, but especially the past two days at Citizens Bank Park. “It’s been a challenge the first couple of months,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “You can let it go one way, but I think we’re too good of a team to let it go that way. So I think we’re just gonna keep fighting back, keep fighting back and we’ll get going here soon.”
Vista, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Vista falls to Falcons, 8-2, for sixth straight league loss

It’s been a tough week for Vista del Lago’s baseball team. In fact, it’s been a difficult season for the Eagles. Vista coach Sal Rivera has high expectations for the team, but the Eagles have struggled in the Capital Athletic League with a 4-8 record, including six straight losses in three-game sweeps to Rio Americano and Christian Brothers. Friday in the series finale against the Falcons, Vista jumped out with two runs in the first inning for an early lead, but the Falcons scored eight unanswered to win the game, 8-2.
Baseballnorthwoodsleague.com

Honkers drop second straight in close loss to Waterloo

Rochester couldn’t quite deliver the big hit in a game that had good offense early and good pitching late. In the end, it was Waterloo coming away with the 8-5 win. A five-run fourth inning made the difference for the Bucks in the ballgame. The first five Waterloo hitters reached base in the frame, Gabe Garcia (Air Force) drilled a leadoff double, followed by an Emi Gonzalez walk (Glendale) and single by Daniel Irisarri. (Nova Southeastern) Back to back hit-by-pitches plated two runs for Waterloo, followed by a long sac fly to left by Paul Steffenson. (St. Cloud St.) The games deciding blow would come in the next at-bat, as Garrett McGovern (Pittsburgh St) ripped a two-RBI double into the gap, giving Waterloo a lead it never relinquished. All told, the Bucks sent nine hitters to the plate on three hits.
MLBwcn247.com

Manaea, A's hand D-backs 19th straight road loss, 4-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Manaea pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and the Oakland Athletics handed Arizona its 19th straight road loss with a 4-0 victory over the Diamondbacks. Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland, and Jed Lowrie finished with three hits. The AL West leaders won for the sixth time in seven games. The Diamondbacks dropped their seventh straight game overall. Their road slide is the longest such streak in major league baseball since 1985.
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Stingers win 4-2 over Rox for second straight win

Willmar, Minn. – Behind another good outing by Ryan Watson on the mound, the Stingers win the second game of the home-and-home against St. Cloud, 4-2. Watson tossed seven innings of two-run ball (one earned run), giving up six hits, striking out five and walking just one. He improves to 2-0 on the season.
teamusa.org

Christen Press, Lynn Williams Score In 2-0 Friendly Win Over Nigeria

Christen Press is congratulated by teammates during the first half of their WNT Summer Series game at Q2 Stadium on June 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. U.S. women’s soccer coach Vlatko Andonovski has no doubt been losing sleep trying to decide who’s in and who’s out of his 18-player roster for the Olympic Games, but he can rest easy knowing Christen Press is in his scoring attack.