Portland Thorns handed second straight 2-1 loss by the Orlando Pride

Rochester couldn’t quite deliver the big hit in a game that had good offense early and good pitching late. In the end, it was Waterloo coming away with the 8-5 win. A five-run fourth inning made the difference for the Bucks in the ballgame. The first five Waterloo hitters reached base in the frame, Gabe Garcia (Air Force) drilled a leadoff double, followed by an Emi Gonzalez walk (Glendale) and single by Daniel Irisarri. (Nova Southeastern) Back to back hit-by-pitches plated two runs for Waterloo, followed by a long sac fly to left by Paul Steffenson. (St. Cloud St.) The games deciding blow would come in the next at-bat, as Garrett McGovern (Pittsburgh St) ripped a two-RBI double into the gap, giving Waterloo a lead it never relinquished. All told, the Bucks sent nine hitters to the plate on three hits.