Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Weapon X Mailbag: Who is the tomato pie of Philly sports?

By Bleeding Green Nation
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re in full offseason mode and it’s a lull period, so I’m going to go goofy with our lead question this week:. @TheNotoriusGVB: Who is the tomato pie of Philly sports? (Not sure I even know what I mean, but I feel like you’ll figure it out.) I don’t want...

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weapon X#American Football#Twitter Inc#Tomato Pie#Philly Sports#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

PHILLY SPORTS WITH GIOVANNI: The Return of Chris Long

Listening to Chris Long talk Eagles is one thing. Hearing him talk with Giovanni the podcaster is a completely different thing altogether. The two have terrific chemistry, with Long appearing on the Philly Sports with Giovanni podcast on multiple occasions including the latest episode, and Long having Giovanni as a guest co-host once on Long’s podcast, Green Light with Chris Long.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Sports Stars Who Own Racehorses

No matter what sport they are famous for and whether they are still active or not, the following sports stars all have a love of horses in common. Take a look at who has sampled the pleasure of owning a racehorse. Labeled as one of the best tight ends to...
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Sports Illustrated Guy Goes a Little Overboard Ripping Philly Fans

The other night we had three NBA games and three different fan incidents. In Philly, the popcorn thrower was banned from the arena and had his season tickets revoked. The Madison Square Garden spitter was similarly banned for his New York transgressions. And in Utah, Jazz fans got the boot for crossing the line with language directed at Ja Morant’s family.
Philadelphia, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Philly sports venues to return to full capacity

PHILADELPHIA - The home venues of the Philadelphia professional sports franchises are set to return to full capacity next week. The City of Philadelphia announced on Friday that all businesses can return to full capacity starting on June 2. Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies, announced a...
NFLcrossingbroad.com

Report: Zach Ertz Release “Unlikely”

Can we go a full day without a Philadelphia Eagles post?. Just to jog your memory here, Zach Ertz enters this season at age 31 with a base salary of $8.5 million and cap hit of $12.7 million. According to Over the Cap, a post-June 1st cut or trade would result in about $4 million in dead cap and $8 million in relief. Ertz was not at voluntary OTAs and it’s widely believed that he’s ready to move on.
NFLRealGM

Eagles To Gain Cap Space This Week

The Philadelphia Eagles begin June with just under $4 million in cap space to put toward signing their draft picks, but they'll gain more this week. Malik Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey were designated as post-June 1 cuts when the Eagles released them earlier this year. Once Tuesday is over, those...
NFLUSA Today

Bears' 90-man offseason roster by jersey number

The Chicago Bears kicked off voluntary Organized Team Activities this week, where a number of veterans and rookies took the field at Halas Hall ahead of mandatory minicamp. The Bears have revealed jersey numbers for new players — both veterans and rookies — as well as some jersey number changes, where several players are taking advantage of the NFL’s new rules on single-digit jersey numbers.
NFLYardbarker

Dissecting the Dolphins in Terms of Talent

The Miami Dolphins logically should compete for a playoff berth in 2021 after knocking on the door last season, but how do they stack up with the AFC contenders when it comes to personnel?. Based on the fact that cornerback Xavien Howard was the only player on the team selected...
NFLphillyvoice.com

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles will hold another round of OTAs on the practice fields this week, while the front office guys try to work their magic on post-June 1 roster moves. Pickswise is #1 home of free NFL picks, predictions and odds. Find the latest lines and opinions for every game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With A Zach Ertz Trade

Among the big-name NFL veterans who may be changing teams in the coming weeks is Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. He is not expected to report to the team at all during the franchise’s offseason program, as he looks to be traded or release. Ertz has been a core...
NFLDaily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday June 3rd, 2021

Look at the first link under “League News” there’s something important there, I’d like everyone to take a look at it when you have time, if the article triggers you like when I shared some personal news about my family last week with two former posters log out. I had a few minutes today to throw the mailbag post together; lots of very good questions in there, I’ll start working on it today and have it ready to post Friday morning if you have a question you want me to answer. Consistent with this week, it’s one of those months at my house, I won’t be around much if at all but I did ask GA Skol to keep an eye on the thread. Meanwhile we’ll carry on with our news and links open thread full of crockpot recipes, nap strategies and beer recommendations; drop by for some fan wisdom, snark and it’s Thorsday, one more day until weekend eve!
MLBNBC Sports

Who is the biggest celebrity Phillies fan?

The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most faithful fan bases in all of Major League Baseball. While some fans have had a bad reputation over the years, there’s a reason why the league's best players want to come to Philadelphia and play in front of the fan base each year. Among that faithful fan base are some of Hollywood’s brightest stars. So we complied a list of some of the most recognizable Phillies fans out there.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Sneak peek from Bears' '1920 Football Drive' draft episode

Excitement for the Chicago Bears’ 2021 season has certainly ramped up over the last couple of months. That has to do with Chicago’s impressive rookie draft class, which garnered mostly “A” and “A+” grades from around the league. Headlined by first-round quarterback Justin Fields, there’s a ton of talent that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tedy Bruschi Uses 1 Word To Describe Tom Brady’s Return

This year’s NFL schedule features a plethora of exciting matchups, but the consensus around the league is that Tom Brady’s return to New England is the most appealing storyline right now. Brady will get to face the New England Patriots this October for the first time since joining the Tampa...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Blood Bowl 3 Preview: Fantasy Football

Blood Bowl 3 takes fantasy sports to a whole new level, mixing classic turn-based strategy you’d find in the Warhammer universe with a high-impact game of American Football. Generally, you can find some interesting combinations of genres all across video games—from dungeon-crawling Pokémon like you’d find in the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series to the revolutionary idea to cross your standard fare of WWII shooter with zombies (of all things). These combinations have created some of the best games we have ever seen, and while that isn’t always the case, you’ll at least get to see something new in a landscape of similar ideas.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Al Michaels News

With Amazon getting exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football for the foreseeable future, they want an announcer for the games to really give them that added credibility. And to that end, they’re eyeing broadcast legend Al Michaels. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon are ready to...