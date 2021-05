2022 NFL draft order projections: Predicting top 10 picks, why the Jets will have No. 1 - ESPN+. 8. Philadelphia Eagles. A team that looked deep across the board a year ago now looks just all-around drained on both offense and defense. Some players aged. Some are gone. Some were never as good as expected. The Eagles don’t project to be particularly terrible in any area. They just don’t project to be good anywhere, either. Philadelphia’s projections for offense, defense and special teams all fall between 23rd and 26th in the league. On offense, there are questions about whether Jalen Hurts can truly mature into an NFL-level passer.