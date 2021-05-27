Match Thread: Portland Thorns FC vs. Orlando Pride (4:00 p.m.)

Portland Thorns FC takes on Orlando Pride after losing their first match of the season in the Cascadia rivalry on Sunday. The Pride are in a run of good form: They haven’t lost since April 14 against Gotham in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup. Most recently, they beat the North Carolina Courage this past Saturday. The Pride played very direct, and Sydney Leroux and Alex Morgan scored. The Courage added a consolation goal in the 89th minute, courtesy of Jessica McDonald.