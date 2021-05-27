Barbara Stephens 4/6/1943 - 5/17/2021

Barbara Stephens passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 17th, 2021. Barb, who was 78 years old, died of cancer after a brief period of illness. Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Elgar Stephens. Barb had a wonderfully full laugh and a beautiful smile. She will be remembered with great love by her two twin daughters (Becky and Beth) her four stepsons (Mark, Earl, Paul, and Lee), and by her many adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barb shared her love of music, root beer floats, animals, swimming, reading and family with all of us, and for that we are so very grateful. Barb’s warmth and hard work also positively impacted many in the Lincoln community, including the wonderful students she taught over the years, her colleagues at Carlin Coppin School, the friends she made through her involvement with the Lincoln United Methodist Church, the buddies she played bridge with, and the ladies with whom she lunched. Barb delighted in the Hoosiers (Go IU!), enjoyed swishy clothes and shoes, and adored her sweet pets. She added beauty to the world and generally met life with a sense of optimism and love. She will be deeply missed, and we are grateful to have known her. If you would like to make a donation in Barb’s honor, please consider donating to the United Methodist Church in Lincoln, California.