Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Secaucus, NJ

ALEXANDER P. O’KRINSKY

By Hudson Reporter
Posted by 
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Funeral services took place May 19 for Alexander P. O’Krinsky Jr., 87, of Secaucus. He passed away May 15. Born in Jersey City to Ann and Alexander P. Okrinsky Sr., he would go on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Devoted husband of the late Donna O’Krinsky; loving father of Lynn Gohde and her husband Louis, and Allyson Ianuale and her husband David; and cherished grandfather of Rebecca and Jessica Gohde, and Alexandra and Sydney Ianuale. Services arranged by the Mack Memorial, Secaucus.

hudsonreporter.com
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Obituaries
City
Secaucus, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Services#The U S Air Force#Mack Memorial#Husband#Cherished Grandfather#Loving Father#Korean War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Place
Sydney
Related
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Meet William Sampson

William B. Sampson IV, 32, made headlines earlier this year when Bayonne Mayor James Davis announced he preferred him as the new candidate for the NJ General Assembly seat for the 31st Legislative District over incumbent Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti. It’s still not clear why he booted Chiaravalloti off “the line,” but Davis prevailed, and the Hudson County Democratic Organization backed Sampson.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Authorities quash Bayonne narcotics operation

Three Bayonne residents have been charged with operating a Hudson County narcotics operation. Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information. On June 3, following a month-long investigation, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force executed search warrants at two residences in Bayonne leading to the seizure of nearly three kilograms of cocaine and 95 fentanyl pills.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

The Tom Favia Memorial Gymnasium

The Dante Alighieri Society firmly maintains that Tom Favia should be recognized for his significant contributions to scholastic sports and public education. Consequently, we would like the James J. Ferris High School gym designated as the “Tom Favia Memorial Gymnasium.”. Thomas J. “The Turk” Favia passed away on September 28,...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

JOAN B. INTROCASO

Funeral services have been held for Joan B. Introcaso of Jersey City. She passed away on May 9. A lifelong Jersey City resident, Joan was a graduate of Snyder H.S., received her Bachelor of Science from University of Maryland and her CPCU from College of Insurance. Joan was a fixture in the Jersey City business community where she served as President of the Henry Holtzmann Inc. (est. 1884) Insurance Agency on Danforth Avenue. Joan was a businesswoman ahead of her time. She forged a path for other women in business through her professionalism and drive. In 1977, she was elected to the State Democratic Committee. She was a founding member and NJ Director of Jaycee’s Women’s Auxiliary which opened pathways of involvement for women in business and charitable works in what had been an all-male domain. A highly respected member of the insurance profession, Joan was a Trustee of Insurance Women of New Jersey; Member, Professional Insurance Agents; Member, Independent Insurance Agents and Treasurer of the Hudson County Association of Independent Insurance Agents. Joan actively served the Jersey City and Hudson County community through her volunteer service to many organizations: Trustee, Hudson County Chamber of Commerce; Trustee, Jersey City Economic Development Corporation; Trustee, Christ Hospital Foundation; Treasurer, Leadership Legacy Foundation; Commissioner, Jersey City Redevelopment Agency; Secretary, Christopher Columbus Foundation; President and Finance Director, Abercrombie Guild; Trustee Jersey City Medical Center Foundation; Trustee, United Way; Trustee, Hudson County Mental Health Association, Member, Jersey City Women’s Club and Junior Service League. Joan participated in more grassroots efforts, assisting in the establishment of a community-wide drug education program; implementing volunteer programs to visit and deliver Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to convalescents and shut-ins; organized local businesses to provide holiday parties at St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged and Home for the Blind and helped to establish the “Concert in the Park” series in Lincoln Park. If it were humanly possible Joan would have done more for the community she loved as she found it impossible to say “no”. Her accomplishments are great but none greater than being a mother and grandmother to her beloved family. She was the devoted mother of Derek Thompson and his wife Rose; cherished grandmother of Ricky, Robert and Allie, dear cousin of Bob Blochlinger and many other cousins, extended family and a host of friends whom she loved dearly. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Elizabeth Blochlinger and husband, Nicholas Introcaso. Services arranged by the McLaughlin Funeral Home, Jersey City.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

Mayor Jimmy Davis, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, and Second Ward Council Member Sal Gullace were present to celebrate the grand opening. (SEE BRIEF) 3 / 3. Staff members of the Bayonne Office On Aging congratulated Pastor Gary Grindeland on being named Senior of...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne begins vaccinating residents 12 and up

The number of vaccinated residents continues to increase in Bayonne, as the city begins vaccinating residents age 12 and over. As May 18, over 100 eligible children have been inoculated. “Once the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for children over 12, we have seen hundreds of parents bring their children to...
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

An Interview with Hoboken Legend ‘Brother Biggie’ of Biggie’s Clam Bar

We spend our whole lives working towards something remarkable – maybe it’s traveling the world, or starting a family, or landing a dream job. Whatever it may be, we give it our all and hope that one day we’re remembered for doing what we loved and being amazing at it. Brother Biggie, née Mike Yaccarino, has built a legacy of making people feel at home. The second-generation owner of the Hoboken-founded and beloved restaurant Biggie’s Clam Bar is known for several things, including running an eatery that has fostered the spirit of the community for decades – and for shucking clams like no other.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Temple celebrates return to in-person acitvities

On March 9, 2020, the congregation of Jersey City’s Temple Beth-El gathered to celebrate Purim, which commemorates the Jewish people being saved from persecution in ancient Persia. The holiday, which is often marked by carnivals, costumes and performances retelling the story, would be the last time the temple community would be gathered together in the synagogue for 15 months.
Secaucus, NJhudsontv.com

Secaucus Police Blotter: Week of May 3-9

Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller issued the following press release describing the arrests made by the Department during the week of May 3-9: On 05/03/2021 at 7:16 AM, during a motor vehicle stop, Secaucus Police arrested a 25 year old male, Joseph Thompson of New York, NY for 1 outstanding warrant issued out of Bordentown, NJ in the amount of $2,500.00 with a 10% option. Mr. Thompson was able to post bail for the involved warrant, was issued 4 motor vehicle summonses and was released from police custody.