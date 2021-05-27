Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

JOAN B. INTROCASO

 13 days ago
Funeral services have been held for Joan B. Introcaso of Jersey City. She passed away on May 9. A lifelong Jersey City resident, Joan was a graduate of Snyder H.S., received her Bachelor of Science from University of Maryland and her CPCU from College of Insurance. Joan was a fixture in the Jersey City business community where she served as President of the Henry Holtzmann Inc. (est. 1884) Insurance Agency on Danforth Avenue. Joan was a businesswoman ahead of her time. She forged a path for other women in business through her professionalism and drive. In 1977, she was elected to the State Democratic Committee. She was a founding member and NJ Director of Jaycee’s Women’s Auxiliary which opened pathways of involvement for women in business and charitable works in what had been an all-male domain. A highly respected member of the insurance profession, Joan was a Trustee of Insurance Women of New Jersey; Member, Professional Insurance Agents; Member, Independent Insurance Agents and Treasurer of the Hudson County Association of Independent Insurance Agents. Joan actively served the Jersey City and Hudson County community through her volunteer service to many organizations: Trustee, Hudson County Chamber of Commerce; Trustee, Jersey City Economic Development Corporation; Trustee, Christ Hospital Foundation; Treasurer, Leadership Legacy Foundation; Commissioner, Jersey City Redevelopment Agency; Secretary, Christopher Columbus Foundation; President and Finance Director, Abercrombie Guild; Trustee Jersey City Medical Center Foundation; Trustee, United Way; Trustee, Hudson County Mental Health Association, Member, Jersey City Women’s Club and Junior Service League. Joan participated in more grassroots efforts, assisting in the establishment of a community-wide drug education program; implementing volunteer programs to visit and deliver Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to convalescents and shut-ins; organized local businesses to provide holiday parties at St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged and Home for the Blind and helped to establish the “Concert in the Park” series in Lincoln Park. If it were humanly possible Joan would have done more for the community she loved as she found it impossible to say “no”. Her accomplishments are great but none greater than being a mother and grandmother to her beloved family. She was the devoted mother of Derek Thompson and his wife Rose; cherished grandmother of Ricky, Robert and Allie, dear cousin of Bob Blochlinger and many other cousins, extended family and a host of friends whom she loved dearly. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Elizabeth Blochlinger and husband, Nicholas Introcaso. Services arranged by the McLaughlin Funeral Home, Jersey City.

