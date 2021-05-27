Cancel
Realme Narzo 30 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 90Hz display launched

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2021-05-27

May 27—Realme has launched the 5G version of its Narzo 30 smartphone. Realme Narzo 30 5G has been launched globally, and it comes with specifications similar to the Realme 8 5G that's available in India. Realme Narzo 30 5G is also confirmed to launch in India soon. It's expected to be different from the global version since the Realme 8 5G is already available in India.

