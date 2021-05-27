Realme Narzo 30 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 90Hz display launched

Jun. 13—Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale Live: E-commerce major, Flipkart, is hosting the Big Saving Days sale on its platform. The sale will begin on June 13 and go on until June 16. Ahead of the Flipkart sale, a number of companies have announced the deals and discounts they will be offering on the purchase of various products. For instance, Asus has announced discounts on the purchase of the ROG Phone 3. Similarly, Motorola has announced discounts on the purchase of the Moto Razr 5G, Moto 60 and the Moto G10 Power among others. Joining in the trend, Realme has announced that it will be offering deals and discounts on the purchase of various smartphones on Flipkart and realme.com during the course of the retailer's upcoming sale. These smartphones include Narzo 30 Pro, Realme X7 and Realme 8 Pro. The company has also announced that while all users will get access to these deals starting June 13, Flipkart Plus customers will get early access to them on June 12.