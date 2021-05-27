Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

NICHOLAS S. COCUCCI

By Hudson Reporter
Posted by 
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Funeral Mass was offered May 17 at Our Lady of Mercy Church for Nicholas S. Cocucci, 88. He passed away in Edison on May 10. Born in Jersey City he was a lifelong resident. He served proudly in the United States Army. He was employed as a maintenance supervisor with Hudson County Vocational & Technical High School retiring in 2000. He was also a physical education instructor for Our Lady of Mercy School. He was beloved by the students and faculty of which he served. He was a cashier part time for Monmouth Race track. He cared for the neighborhood animals, enjoyed cooking and baking, contributed to numerous charities and served his parish of Our Lady of Mercy as a Eucharistic Minister. He is survived by his beloved wife MaryLou (Franco) Cocucci. Dear brother of the late Salvatore Cocucci and Catherine Scalcione. Devoted brother- in-law of Patricia Prato and Diane Conway. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services arranged by the Greenville Memorial Home, Jersey City.

hudsonreporter.com
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Obituaries
City
Edison, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Mercy Church#The United States Army#Mercy School#Funeral Mass#Dear Brother#Monmouth Race Track#In Law#Eucharistic#Numerous Charities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Graduation will be in-person and remote

The Bayonne school district has announced plans for graduation and prom. Despite heading back to the classroom in May under hybrid instruction, the district will again hold two graduation ceremonies for each school: one in-person and one remote. This largely mirrors last year’s ceremonies held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Principals...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

The Tom Favia Memorial Gymnasium

The Dante Alighieri Society firmly maintains that Tom Favia should be recognized for his significant contributions to scholastic sports and public education. Consequently, we would like the James J. Ferris High School gym designated as the “Tom Favia Memorial Gymnasium.”. Thomas J. “The Turk” Favia passed away on September 28,...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

JOAN B. INTROCASO

Funeral services have been held for Joan B. Introcaso of Jersey City. She passed away on May 9. A lifelong Jersey City resident, Joan was a graduate of Snyder H.S., received her Bachelor of Science from University of Maryland and her CPCU from College of Insurance. Joan was a fixture in the Jersey City business community where she served as President of the Henry Holtzmann Inc. (est. 1884) Insurance Agency on Danforth Avenue. Joan was a businesswoman ahead of her time. She forged a path for other women in business through her professionalism and drive. In 1977, she was elected to the State Democratic Committee. She was a founding member and NJ Director of Jaycee’s Women’s Auxiliary which opened pathways of involvement for women in business and charitable works in what had been an all-male domain. A highly respected member of the insurance profession, Joan was a Trustee of Insurance Women of New Jersey; Member, Professional Insurance Agents; Member, Independent Insurance Agents and Treasurer of the Hudson County Association of Independent Insurance Agents. Joan actively served the Jersey City and Hudson County community through her volunteer service to many organizations: Trustee, Hudson County Chamber of Commerce; Trustee, Jersey City Economic Development Corporation; Trustee, Christ Hospital Foundation; Treasurer, Leadership Legacy Foundation; Commissioner, Jersey City Redevelopment Agency; Secretary, Christopher Columbus Foundation; President and Finance Director, Abercrombie Guild; Trustee Jersey City Medical Center Foundation; Trustee, United Way; Trustee, Hudson County Mental Health Association, Member, Jersey City Women’s Club and Junior Service League. Joan participated in more grassroots efforts, assisting in the establishment of a community-wide drug education program; implementing volunteer programs to visit and deliver Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to convalescents and shut-ins; organized local businesses to provide holiday parties at St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged and Home for the Blind and helped to establish the “Concert in the Park” series in Lincoln Park. If it were humanly possible Joan would have done more for the community she loved as she found it impossible to say “no”. Her accomplishments are great but none greater than being a mother and grandmother to her beloved family. She was the devoted mother of Derek Thompson and his wife Rose; cherished grandmother of Ricky, Robert and Allie, dear cousin of Bob Blochlinger and many other cousins, extended family and a host of friends whom she loved dearly. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Elizabeth Blochlinger and husband, Nicholas Introcaso. Services arranged by the McLaughlin Funeral Home, Jersey City.
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Walk Cancer Away scheduled for Sept. 26

The Rentas Family would like our friends, neighbors & acquaintance’s in Bayonne (our home town) and surrounding communities to know that we take great pride in organizing the Walk Cancer Away each year in honor of our Jimmy and Your loved ones. As you are well aware, 2020 was a...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

Mayor Jimmy Davis, First Ward Council Member Neil Carroll, Council Member At-Large Juan Perez, and Second Ward Council Member Sal Gullace were present to celebrate the grand opening. (SEE BRIEF) 3 / 3. Staff members of the Bayonne Office On Aging congratulated Pastor Gary Grindeland on being named Senior of...
Bayonne, NJPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne begins vaccinating residents 12 and up

The number of vaccinated residents continues to increase in Bayonne, as the city begins vaccinating residents age 12 and over. As May 18, over 100 eligible children have been inoculated. “Once the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for children over 12, we have seen hundreds of parents bring their children to...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Temple celebrates return to in-person acitvities

On March 9, 2020, the congregation of Jersey City’s Temple Beth-El gathered to celebrate Purim, which commemorates the Jewish people being saved from persecution in ancient Persia. The holiday, which is often marked by carnivals, costumes and performances retelling the story, would be the last time the temple community would be gathered together in the synagogue for 15 months.
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

An Interview with Hoboken Legend ‘Brother Biggie’ of Biggie’s Clam Bar

We spend our whole lives working towards something remarkable – maybe it’s traveling the world, or starting a family, or landing a dream job. Whatever it may be, we give it our all and hope that one day we’re remembered for doing what we loved and being amazing at it. Brother Biggie, née Mike Yaccarino, has built a legacy of making people feel at home. The second-generation owner of the Hoboken-founded and beloved restaurant Biggie’s Clam Bar is known for several things, including running an eatery that has fostered the spirit of the community for decades – and for shucking clams like no other.