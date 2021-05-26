Uber agrees to world-first union deal for UK drivers

Currently trading at $48.82, leading ridesharing services provider Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been trying to bounce back from the fall in demand for ride-hailing apps amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, because its business has run into major trouble in the European market, will the company stumble on its path to recovery? Read more to find out.The popular ride-hailing services provider Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) operates through four segments: Mobility, Delivery, Freight, and its Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. Although shares of UBER have rallied 58.4% over the past nine months as the demand for ride-hailing--which fell off during the pandemic--has recovered more quickly than expected thanks to good progress with the nation’s vaccination drive, the stock lost 12.5% over the past month. UBER’s stock is currently trading at $48.82, which is 23.8% below its $64.05, 52-week high.