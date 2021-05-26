newsbreak-logo
Uber agrees to world-first union deal for UK drivers

By Soraya Ebrahimi
thenationalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber said on Wednesday that it was formally recognising a major British trade union so that it can represent drivers. The move was a breakthrough for labour campaigners seeking fairer working conditions from the ride-hailing giant. The company, based in San Francisco, said it signed a collective bargaining agreement with...

#Uber Drivers#Trade Unions#First Union#Uk#Uk#Power Companies#British Labour#Gmb#Adcu#Union Membership#Labour Campaigners#Labour Models#Company#British Trade#Fairer Working Conditions#Benefits#Collective Bargaining#Gig Economy Companies#Employment Rights#Europe
