India's reports 3,847 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hrs, death toll surpasses 3 lakh

India on Wednesday recorded 62,224 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,542 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,07,628 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,83,88,100. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,96,33,105 with 8,65,432 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,79,573. A total of 26,19,72,014 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.