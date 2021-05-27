Cancel
Public Health

India's reports 3,847 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hrs, death toll surpasses 3 lakh

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2021-05-27

May 27—Delhi's positivity rate dropped below 2% for the first time in 60 days. The national capital recorded 1,500 cases on Wednesday and 130 deaths. As the second wave shows signs of slowing down all over the country states are gearing up for vaccination to help avoid a possible third wave. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal once again appealed to the Centre to ensure vaccine procurement and distribution happens at the earliest. Delhi has had to shut vaccination centres around the city due to the shortage of vaccination.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
