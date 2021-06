Most school pupils had to spend time out of classes for coronavirus-related reasons in the autumn term, new government data shows.The figures offer an insight into the scale of disruption that Covid-19 caused to schooling at a time when classrooms were fully open to all.All pupils were allowed in lessons between last September and December, after only some had been allowed on-site for the last months of the previous academic year.But returning positive Covid-19 tests, having symptoms or being identified as close contacts of a person infected by coronavirus meant some still had to stay at home in the...