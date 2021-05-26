Phyllis M. Gjersvold
Phyllis Gjersvold, 87, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her children on Sunday, May 16, 2021, after a long illness. Phyllis was born in Grafton, North Dakota, on Sept. 22, 1933, to Bert and Eva Brateng.The seventh of nine children, she graduated from Grafton High School in 1951 and moved to Salem, Oregon. She worked for the Statesman Journal in the advertising sales department and lived in the boarding house ran by Kari Bjornerud at 840 Union Street.www.polkio.com