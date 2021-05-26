Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

UK’s youngest MP takes break to deal with her PTSD

By Simon Rushton
thenationalnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe youngest MP in the British Parliament has taken a leave of absence after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Nadia Whittome was applauded by party chiefs and charity leaders for publicising mental health issues. Ms Whittome, the Labour MP for Nottingham, was advised by her doctor to take “several...

www.thenationalnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#National Health Service#Uk#Labour#Uk#The British Parliament#Party Chiefs And Charity#Rethink Mental Illness#Mental Ill Health#Mental Health Problems#Stress#Mr Starmer#Nottingham#Wellbeing#Charity Leaders#Absence#Advice#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
PTSD
Related
Mental HealthThe Guardian

Britain’s youngest MP to take time off with post-traumatic stress disorder

Britain’s youngest MP has been signed off work for several weeks on the advice of her doctor after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Nadia Whittome, 23, who has represented Nottingham East in the Commons since 2019, said she had been “battling some persistent health issues” for several months, and that while she had “been attempting to manage them” alongside her duties as a politician, it had recently “become clear that this is not feasible”.
Mental Healthbbcgossip.com

‘It’s not like you were in a war, love’: the ignorance surrounding an MP with PTSD | Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett

The vitriolic reaction to Nadia Whittome’s diagnosis shows how far we are from understanding trauma. At the beginning of the pandemic, I reread Mrs Dalloway. I wasn’t the only one – something about the novel seemed to resonate; as Evan Kindley noted in the New Yorker last April, the spectre of Spanish flu hangs subtly but perceptibly over it. I had first read it as a student – probably, on reflection, mere months before a terrible thing would happen to me, during which I expected I would die. This event changed the configuration of my mind and, in myriad unforeseeable ways, my entire life. It also, it turns out, changed the way in which I’d read Mrs Dalloway. Its portrayal of a shell-shocked mind, which I had noted but not fully appreciated before, seems all the more authentic, visceral.
HealthThe Guardian

UK needs national register for eating disorder deaths, MPs say

Eating disorder deaths need to be recorded on a national register, MPs are urging, as experts warn of an underreported “crisis” in the growing number of people in the UK experiencing life-threatening disorders. While Office for National Statistics figures show 36 people died in 2019 from conditions such as anorexia,...
Politicsnewpaper24.com

Brexit showdown looms as EU accuses UK of making an attempt to break down deal | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Brexit showdown looms as EU accuses UK of making an attempt to break down deal | Politics | Information. Officers from either side are resulting from maintain showdown talks over the difficulty subsequent week in London. However Brussels now fears assembly will find yourself in a row over the UK’s efforts to delay implementation of the Brexit commerce guidelines for Northern Eire as an alternative of discovering options to ease tensions within the area. It had been hoped Brexit minister Lord Frost and EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic may have the ability to lastly make a breakthrough after months of bitter wrangling.
Lifestylekentlive.news

Britain's biggest family the Radfords take break at Alton Towers

Britain’s biggest family, The Radfords, have spent a day at Alton Towers Resort, escaping their home after months of being cooped up. Sue and Noel Radford along with 15 of their 22-strong brood, packed up five suitcases, two pushchairs, and loaded a 17-person minibus to visit Alton Towers in their first family outing since lockdown restrictions eased across England.
Public Healththevibes.com

Delta variant ‘40% more transmissible’: UK health minister

LONDON – The Delta variant of the coronavirus is estimated to be 40% more transmissible than the Alpha variant that caused the last wave of infections in the United Kingdom, Britain’s health minister said today. But people who have received two doses of vaccine, should be equally protected against either...
Healthsamfordcrimson.com

Doctors urge delay to England GP data scrape

Leading doctors are calling for an immediate delay to a programme to move information from GP records in England to a central NHS Digital database. Informing patients could not be left to busy GPs, the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) have told Health Secretary Matt Hancock in a letter.
Mental Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Defying body clock ‘linked to depression and reduced wellbeing’

People whose sleep pattern goes against their natural body clock are more likely to have depression and lower levels of wellbeing, according to a study. Researchers also found the most robust evidence to date that being genetically programmed to be an early riser is protective against major depression and improves wellbeing.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

Minister says he is ‘not sure what more we can do’ for NHS staff as report warns of burnout ‘emergency’

Cabinet minister George Eustice said he was “not sure” what more Boris Johnson’s government could do for NHS staff suffering with burnout from the Covid crisis.NHS and social care staff burnout has reached an “emergency” level and poses a risk to the future of services, a committee MPs have warned.In a highly critical report, the Health and Social Care Committee called for immediate action to support exhausted staff who have been pushed to breaking point during the pandemic.The environment secretary told Sky News: “Yes, of course they’ve had a difficult year – if you’re dealing with a pandemic, as they’ve...
Public Healthcarmarthenshireherald.com

Coronavirus cases in Wales still lowest in UK says Health Minister

WALES continues to have the lowest rate of coronavirus cases in the UK, Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said today. The minister said the number of confirmed cases in Wales is currently 9.3 per 100,000 people. Eluned Morgan said: “The number of people in hospital with coronavirus is at the...
Economytheblockcrypto.com

UK MP pressures Rishi Sunak over delays to FCA crypto register

Philip Davies MP is pressing the chancellor over the delays crypto businesses are facing while trying to get registered. He is concerned by the impact of the delays on the U.K.’s reputation for financial services. He is the second politician in the past week to put pressure on the Treasury...
PoliticsBBC

Rob Roberts: Second UK minister calls on MP to resign

A second senior UK minister has urged Delyn MP Rob Roberts to resign his seat and trigger a by-election. The call, by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick, follows the MP's six week suspension for sexual misconduct. Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg as well as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have also said...
Economybusinessnewswales.com

UK Businesses Restructure in the Wake of January’s Brexit Deal

85 per cent of UK businesses have restructured in the wake of January’s Brexit deal, and the majority believe leaving the EU has negatively impacted operations, according to a new report by specialist recruiter Robert Half. Nearly half of UK businesses (44%) have had to redesign job roles and responsibilities...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK's Sunak eyes deal on corporation tax at G7 meeting

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said talks on a global tax agreement were going well but a fair deal on taxing multinational companies including tech firms such as Facebook would have to be part of any deal with the United States on corporation tax. "We need them to understand why fair taxation of tech companies is important to us. There's a deal to be had, so I'm urging the U.S. – and all of the G7 – to come to the table next week and get it done," Sunak told the Mail on Sunday newspaper ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers on June 4-5.