Lincoln Park mixed-user with 35 apartments scores building permit
A four-story mixed-use development slated for 2317 N. Clark Street in Lincoln Park is ready to begin construction after scoring permits from the city of Chicago. The project replaces a vacant lot that was previously home to a single-story Walgreens, just south of the landmarked Egyptian Revival-style Reebie Storage and Moving Company. The upcoming building includes 2,350 square feet of retail space fronting Clark, 45 rental apartments, and a rooftop deck for residents.urbanize.city