Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Lincoln Park mixed-user with 35 apartments scores building permit

By Comments
urbanize.city
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA four-story mixed-use development slated for 2317 N. Clark Street in Lincoln Park is ready to begin construction after scoring permits from the city of Chicago. The project replaces a vacant lot that was previously home to a single-story Walgreens, just south of the landmarked Egyptian Revival-style Reebie Storage and Moving Company. The upcoming building includes 2,350 square feet of retail space fronting Clark, 45 rental apartments, and a rooftop deck for residents.

urbanize.city
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Park#Parking Spaces#Lake Michigan#Lincoln Square#Building Permits#Home Construction#Street Parking#Square Feet#N Clark Street#Egyptian#Clark Development Llc#Garage#Developer#Storage#Estimates#Edge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Walgreens
Related
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

McHugh Construction finishes interior renovations of Prairie Shores apartments

James McHugh Construction Co., one of the country’s largest commercial contractors with a concentration in multifamily work, along with its joint venture partner Crea Construction, a minority- and woman-owned general contracting firm, announced they have completed interior renovations to more than 150 units at Prairie Shores, a five-tower apartment complex in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Located on 20 acres at 2801-3001 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Prairie Shores is just south of McCormick Place and west of Lake Shore Drive and 31st Street Beach. With 1,675 total units, Prairie Shores is one of the largest rental communities south of the Loop.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Habitat Company awarded management contract for Sandburg Village condos

The Habitat Company, a leading U.S. multifamily developer and property manager, announced today the firm has been awarded property management of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 in Chicago. The Habitat Company assumed management responsibilities of the building’s 567 units on May 1, 2021. The addition of Carl Sandburg Village Condominium Association No. 1 to Habitat’s property management portfolio underscores the firm’s consistent growth over the past year. In fact, Habitat has experienced an increase of more than 1,500 condominium units under its management in 2021 alone.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Wright Heerema Architects complete new office buildout in Old Post Office

Wright Heerema Architects, the Chicago-based architectural and interior design firm, recently completed work on a new office suite in Chicago’s historic Old Post Office for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), the regional organization responsible for seven Northeastern Illinois counties’ plans. The 37,400-square-foot fourth floor suite at 433 W. Van Buren Street incorporates modern office elements while blending with the historic features of the space, providing the agency with a more open and collaborative workspace.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois Statewvik.org

Rental Payment Help for Illinois Residents

Help is available for Illinois residents who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic. The Illinois Housing Development Authority will provide up to 25,000 dollars in emergency assistance. Brian Hollenback, President and CEO of the Economic Growth Corporation in Rock Island, says landlords have to start the application...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.
Naperville, ILnapervilleparks.org

Frontier Kite Fly Set for Sunday, June 6

The steady winds at Frontier Sports Complex on Naperville’s south side provide the perfect atmosphere for kite flying. On Sunday, June 6 from 1:00-4:00 p.m., kite experts from Chicago Kite will bring an amazing fleet of kites—some 90 feet long—to dazzle and inspire participants in the Naperville Park District’s Frontier Kite Fly, presented by The Branch. Participants also can enjoy flying kites at this free event, either by bringing their own kites or purchasing them onsite from Chicago Kite.
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Illinois Statewnns.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Cook County approves tax break for Elk Grove business

The Cook County Board last week approved a 6b tax incentive Pisco USA Inc., 1180 Pratt Blvd. in Elk Grove Village. The applicant will occupy the industrial site for warehousing, manufacturing and distribution of pneumatic products. It allows the property to be assessed at lower levels over the course of a dozen years.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Here’s another big picture look at the current industrial market in Chicago

Demand for industrial real estate has been the focus of much discussion about the current conversation of the market, and yet another report offers a comprehensive look at exactly how the Chicagoland region fared during the first quarter of the year. A few weeks ago, we took a look at a recent report from Colliers, but now we can browse through one from JLL, which thoroughly details the metro area’s industrial market at the end of Q1 2021.
Cook County, ILevanstonnow.com

State offers new rent relief grant program

Gov. J.B. Pritzker today announced a new state rental assistance programs for low and moderate income tenants who are unable to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority will offer up to $25,000 to cover a maximum of 15 months of assistance.
Barrington, ILChicago Tribune

Darch, trustees sworn in to new terms on Barrington Village Board

Karen Darch was recently sworn in to a fifth term as Barrington village president, and the oath of office was also administered to reelected Village Clerk Tony Ciganetk, and trustees Todd Sholeen, Jennifer Wondrasek and Mike Moran. The five of them ran unopposed in the April 6 election as team...