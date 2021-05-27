SF Giants complete late comeback, Slater hits game-tying blast, Vosler’s first career homer wins it

Straw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an 8-4 win over Texas on Wednesday. Straw's fourth-inning long ball may have been overlooked in a game that featured eight homers, including two apiece by three different players, but it was significant in that it represented his first round-tripper since his 2018 rookie campaign. Straw's forte is clearly his speed, so fantasy managers who roster him should be doing so mostly for potential stolen bases. Straw has eight thefts in 12 attempts this season and has also contributed 26 runs, 23 RBI and nine doubles.