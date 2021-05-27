HARRIETTE COLE: Rapper not seeing enough popularity

He gets 3 million more monthly streams than Drake. What does this mean? Does it mean anything? Is he the biggest rapper in the game and we're sleep? Will we realize how big he is now that outside is opening up, how big of a arena can he sell out? What will the first week sales look like on his next album? He can rap really good and he has numbers so do you think the only thing stopping him from being mentioned as the king is the fact he uses the same flow every song?