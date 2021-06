Ever since the pandemic began, music fans up and down the UK have been waiting for the opportunity to return to the dance- floor. For much of the last year, the thought of being at a festival, surrounded by strangers, united by music, seemed like a distant dream. Although the pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide, its effects have varied country to country, with some areas of the world still able to hold events in a COVID-safe manner. In the UK, the pandemic has left little room for large gatherings, with case numbers preventing events from going ahead. This was the case until the May bank holiday weekend, when pilot events were conducted in Liverpool. For many, these pilot events mark the beginning of the resurrection of the nightlife industry.