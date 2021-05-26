newsbreak-logo
Minorities

UK police detain five people over shooting of black activist

By Soraya Ebrahimi
thenationalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish police on Wednesday said they arrested five people on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist. Sasha Johnson, 27, was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after she was shot at a house party in south-east London early on Sunday. Police...

