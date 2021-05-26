newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Most Canadians like Ottawa’s plan to fund Canadian content: poll

By Rachel Emmanuel
ipolitics.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Canadians are in favour of government subsidizing the creation of Canadian content, according to a new poll commissioned by the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA). The findings come as the government works to update the Broadcasting Act for the first time in 30 years by passing Bill C-10, which...

ipolitics.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Content#Big Tech#Harmonized Sales Tax#Manitoba#Quebec#Canadians#Crave#Disney Plus#Gst Hst#News Media Canada#Poll Respondents#Support Canada#Provincial Sales Tax#Saskatchewan#Contribution Payments#General Revenue#British Columbia#Government Action#Digital Services#Cira President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Canada
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
AmericasMonster Children

Canadian Primitive

I often think of the first time I heard about—and then tasted—salted caramel ice cream. Bewildering. Two things I’d encountered and enjoyed many times in my life, dozens of times even. Salt? Yep. Had it on chips and probably some other stuff. Caramel ice cream? You better believe I’d eaten that. In a cone, AND in a bowl. But as much as those things were constants in my life, had I ever thought of them… together? You’re outta your goddamn mind! And then, one day, without warning it was everywhere. It shouldn’t have been. Yet it was. And it was amazing!  This ice cream memory has nothing to do with a film about a young surfer from the small fishing village of Tofino, on the west coast of Canada. And it has everything to do with a film about a young surfer from the small fishing village of Tofino, on the west coast of Canada. Especially one narrated by a darling French Canadian grandmother.
Lifestylewiartonecho.com

Canadians urged to discover their own country with postcard campaign

With the tourism industry decimated by pandemic restrictions, Canadians are being urged to explore their own country this summer. May 23-30 has been designated National Tourism Week, so Destination Canada and provincial travel organizations have come together to ask Canadians to spend their travel dollars within the country once regions begin to reopen.
Public Healthmeadowlakenow.com

Canada will need 75% vaccination before U.S. border reopens, Trudeau suggests

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting that three-quarters of Canadians will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the Canada-U.S. border can be reopened. Trudeau acknowledges that discussions about the border are ongoing, but he’s tamping down any expectations that travel restrictions could be lifted soon. Discretionary travel...
U.S. Politicsnny360.com

Trudeau government begins work on reopening U.S.-Canada border

OTTAWA, Canada — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has begun preliminary internal discussions about reopening the border with the U.S., even as Canada remains well behind its neighbor in vaccinations. Senior officials have begun to formally talk about options for how to proceed, three people familiar with the matter said,...
Economypsychologytoday.com

What’s Fueling the Resilience of Canadian Workers?

With Canada in the grip of a third wave of COVID-19 infections, 59% of Canadian workers now having to work from home and the rest stuck in frontline roles for more than a year, it is hard to imagine how workers could be thriving. However, a new survey of just over 1,000 workers representative of the Canadian working population conducted by The Wellbeing Lab and the Canadian Positive Psychology Association , has revealed that 49.5% of Canadian workers are showing surprising levels of resilience.
Gamblinggamingpost.ca

PokerStars To Expand Content For Canadians

Following PokerStars’ big Poker room boom back in 2001, PokerStars has only grown bigger and bigger still, not to mention more and more popular among Canadian online Poker players and enthusiasts. The entertainment giant late last week started sending out promotional emails introducing the new services coming soon to its Canadian platform. PokerStars also sent out several casino bonuses worth CA$5 to existing customers, as well as making numerous bonus offers to newly registered users – including 100 free spins and a welcome deposit-bonus.
Public Healththereminder.ca

Most Canadians seeing light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel

As Canadians await their chance to be inoculated against COVID-19, the past couple of weeks have featured more public demonstrations from residents who have consistently downplayed the threat of the pandemic. A few weeks ago, we learned that this group of “skeptics” amounted to a tiny minority in British Columbia....
Hockeywiartonecho.com

The Ottawa Senators have offered up the Canadian Tire Centre as a mass vaccination site

The Ottawa Senators have offered an opportunity to the city of Ottawa to run down the clock on vaccinations. Anthony LeBlanc, the club’s president of business operations, confirmed in an interview with this newspaper Monday morning that Senators’ owner Eugene Melnyk has made offers to the provincial government and officials with Ottawa Pubic Health to use the Canadian Tire Centre as a mass vaccination site for COVID-19.
TrafficThe Guardian

Greyhound Canada to end intercity routes in blow to rural communities

Greyhound Canada will permanently cease its intercity bus operations, the company has announced, as losses mounted and ridership plunged from the effects of coronavirus pandemic. News of the company’s exit comes as a heavy blow to rural communities across the country, which have relied on the company’s services for nearly a century.
Politicschatnewstoday.ca

Quebec can modify part of the Canadian Constitution unilaterally: Trudeau

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Quebec can unilaterally modify part of the Canadian Constitution. The province’s proposed language law reform, introduced last week, seeks to change part of the Constitution to affirm that Quebec is a nation and that its official language is French. Trudeau told reporters today...
Economyadvisor.ca

Survey finds 10% of Canadians plan to leave their advisor

One in 10 Canadians say they plan to leave their advisor and manage their own investments, according to a poll from Finder.com. Millennials were the most likely to have second thoughts about working with an advisor, with 33.7% saying they either planned to leave their advisor or were seriously considering leaving.
Energy Industrywetaskiwintimes.com

Canadian pipelines are fundamental to Canadian energy security

The situation around the Line 5 pipeline is both disappointing and revealing. Disappointing because many households in Ontario and Quebec are now at risk of losing secure access to the energy they need. Revealing because it shows the importance of pipeline construction and other policies that guarantee energy security for every region of the country.
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

Canada extends ban on India flights; Manitoba asks Trudeau for help

Canada has extended its ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan by 30 days to June 21 as part of a campaign to fight COVID-19, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Friday. Alghabra said Canada had seen "a significant reduction" in coronavirus infections among arriving airline passengers since Ottawa...
Medical & Biotechadvisor.ca

B.C. dominates Canadian VC funding in Q1

British Columbia received the lion’s share of Canadian venture capital (VC) financing in the first quarter, according to a report from CPE Analytics. CPE reported that Canadians VC financings raised a total of $2.78 billion through 192 deals in Q1, led by companies in B.C., which raised a total of $1.2 billion through 57 deals.