Most Canadians like Ottawa’s plan to fund Canadian content: poll

I often think of the first time I heard about—and then tasted—salted caramel ice cream. Bewildering. Two things I’d encountered and enjoyed many times in my life, dozens of times even. Salt? Yep. Had it on chips and probably some other stuff. Caramel ice cream? You better believe I’d eaten that. In a cone, AND in a bowl. But as much as those things were constants in my life, had I ever thought of them… together? You’re outta your goddamn mind! And then, one day, without warning it was everywhere. It shouldn’t have been. Yet it was. And it was amazing! This ice cream memory has nothing to do with a film about a young surfer from the small fishing village of Tofino, on the west coast of Canada. And it has everything to do with a film about a young surfer from the small fishing village of Tofino, on the west coast of Canada. Especially one narrated by a darling French Canadian grandmother.