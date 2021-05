Polk County Museum will host three more Mother’s Day Hi-Tea Luncheons on Saturdays in May at the museum, 560 S. Pacific Highway (99W), Rickreall. The dates are May 8, May 22, and May 29 at 1 p.m. Guests will be served a five-course meal and are encouraged — but not required to — wear 1920s-era clothing for the occasion. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 503-623-6251 to reserve tickets and pay at the door.