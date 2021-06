There is an ever-increasing number of canned hard seltzers on the market, so the Bluecoat Gin For Seltzer is positioned as a different kind of product for consumers to pick up later this summer. The spirit is reported to be perfect for mixing with soda water and perfect for crafting cocktails that are as refreshing as they are flavorful. The gin puts the control in the hand's of the consumer and encourages them to craft a recipe that suits their specific needs instead of relying on what premixed varieties are available.