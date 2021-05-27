DeLorean DMC-12 with Twin-Turbocharged Kia Stinger GT V6 Engine Might be Fastest Yet

Ask any film fan to list their top ten movie cars of all time, and you're guaranteed to spot the DMC DeLorean in there 90 percent of the time. This expensive failure of a car rose to fame thanks to the Back To The Future movie franchise and has since become a motoring legend. We've seen some crazy DeLoreans in our time, as well as some beautifully restored examples, but the car you see in front of you is a different beast altogether: it's the world's most powerful DeLorean and packs a 630 horsepower punch from a twin-turbo V6 engine.