Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

DeLorean DMC-12 with Twin-Turbocharged Kia Stinger GT V6 Engine Might be Fastest Yet

techeblog.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA used DeLorean DMC-12 will set you back anywhere between $26,000 and $100,000+ these days, depending on its condition, but none would be considered fast by any means, or at least from the factory. Nick Reid of Reid Performance wanted to do something about that so he partnered with Otsuka Maxwell Design for a twin-turbocharged DMC-12 that will hang with some modern supercars. Read more for two videos and additional information.

www.techeblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbocharged#Dmc#V6 Engine#Kia Stinger#Porsche 911#Reid Performance#Otsuka Maxwell Design#Stinger Gt#Wheels#Performance Tires#Kw Coilovers#Larger Brakes#Manifold#Intercoolers#Port Injection#Larger Turbines#Time#Dmc#Videos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
Carscarthrottle.com

Here's What The F1 V6-Engined Mercedes-AMG One Sounds Like Driven In Anger

There's now a wealth of footage showing AMG's 1.6-litre V6-powered hypercar being driven hard at the Nurburgring. We’re only a few months away from the fourth anniversary of the Mercedes-AMG One’s original reveal. And yet, we’ve been able to see and hear the car turn a wheel in anger in the last few weeks, and the first customer cars won’t be handed over until the third quarter of 2021 at the earliest.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition Brings a Stylish Sting

The Kia Stinger forced enthusiasts to look at the Kia brand differently, and the brand hopes the low-volume 2022 Stinger Scorpion Edition will keep the enthusiast momentum for the sleek four-door alive. Hinted at when we got our first look at the 2022 Stinger a few months ago, the Scorpion Special Edition is limited to just 250 units … per month, until Kia decides to end the run, which depends on market demand. In the United States, Stinger sales have hovered in the high three-figure or low four-figure range each month, so 250 units represents very roughly a quarter of an average month's sales this year.
Carsgmauthority.com

Ford Reportedly Working On A Twin-Turbo Godzilla V8 Engine

Ford is reportedly working on a twin-turbocharged version of its Godzilla V8 engine that it currently offers in the F-Series Super Duty line of trucks. The Godzilla V8, which is also available as a crate motor, is a naturally aspirated, pushrod V8 engine with a whopping 7.3L of displacement. The engine was introduced to the F-Series Super Duty lineup as an indirect replacement for the automaker’s 6.8L Modular V10 engine and is rated at 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque in its highest state of tune.
CarsThe Auto Chanel

Kia K5 GT Sedan - Review by Bruce Hotchkiss +VIDEO

K5 ISN'T JUST A MOUNTAIN IN ASIA. IT'S ALSO A 2021 KIA. I swear this isn't some nefarious conspiracy to get me on Kia's payroll. I didn't ask to review so many Kia models. It just happened this way. I admit that I'm partial to Kia, and the Sapphire Blue paint on the K5 almost made me weak in the knees! But I'm old, retired, and not looking for work.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

World's Most Powerful DMC DeLorean Is A 630-HP Time Machine

Ask any film fan to list their top ten movie cars of all time, and you're guaranteed to spot the DMC DeLorean in there 90 percent of the time. This expensive failure of a car rose to fame thanks to the Back To The Future movie franchise and has since become a motoring legend. We've seen some crazy DeLoreans in our time, as well as some beautifully restored examples, but the car you see in front of you is a different beast altogether: it's the world's most powerful DeLorean and packs a 630 horsepower punch from a twin-turbo V6 engine.
CarsMCN

2021 Triumph Speed Twin: Engine changes and chassis upgrades for popular retro

Triumph have unveiled an updated version of their popular Speed Twin with a range of changes to the engine and suspension, plus a few subtle component upgrades. The Speed Twin first arrived in 2019 taking the firm’s sharp and focused Thruxton and switching up the ergonomics to make it more relaxed and welcoming. It was an instant hit.
Buying CarsPistonheads

Coyote-powered '68 Ford Mustang for sale

It is conceivable that this Ford Mustang might upset you. After all, mint condition examples from 1968 - a sweet spot among first generation cars, if for no other reason than Bullitt - are not exactly thick on the ground, and turfing out the period V8 does rather sacrifice some of the Fastback life force.
Carssilodrome.com

Alfa Romeo 2.5 V6 Engine Coffee Table By Custom Brothers

Reading time: about 2 minutes. Each of these Alfa Romeo V6 engine coffee tables is made by the team at Custom Brothers from a damaged or non-running engine. This will help appease those who don’t believe that a running engine should be used to make furniture – particularly not the Alfa V6 which is sometimes referred to as “Alfa’s Violin” due to the beautiful sound it makes, particularly in motorsport trim.
CarsCarscoops

BMW M5 CS Vs Audi E-Tron GT, Ford Bronco In Limbo, 2022 Kia Sportage, Porsche 911 Launch Disaster, Alfa Romeo’s First EV: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Between coronavirus shutdowns and parts supply issues the Bronco’s launch has faced so many obstacles it makes the Rubicon Trail look like a freshly laid drag strip. And now, in an email to customers, Ford admits it doesn’t know when production roadblocks will be resolved.
Carsappenmedia.com

Kia K5 GT is a fantastic sporty sedan that deserves all-wheel drive

The Kia K5 GT is so close to greatness. It is beautiful inside and out, rich with amenities and creature comforts, practical across a wide range of uses and has a fantastic turbocharged engine under the hood that serves up ample grunt and power. Like a great new romantic partner,...
Carssilodrome.com

A Tastefully Executed Chevrolet Corvette C1 “Fuelie” Restomod

Reading time: about 3 minutes. The world of restomods (restorations that include modern performance upgrades) is often blighted by controversial decision making that isn’t to everyone’s taste. Things like big wheels and low profile tires on ’60s era muscle cars and colored fluorescent lights glowing up from beneath cars from the ’50s.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Gets Epic Life-Size Lego Replica

Lamborghini's very first production hybrid received the Lego treatment a little over a year ago when a 1:8 scale model came out with nearly 4,000 pieces and a working rear spoiler. It was a follow-up to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Bugatti Chiron from the Lego Technic Ultimate Series, and much like those two high-end sports cars, the Sián is now getting a 1:1 replica.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Kia K5 Launched With New Badging, GT-Line AWD Premium Pack

Almost 12 months after its US debut, the new Kia K5 is entering its second year on the market. The 2022 K5 has a starting price of $23,690 (before destination charges) for the base LX FWD model, while the range-topping GT FWD starts from $31,090. There are small upgrades across the lineup plus a new equipment package.