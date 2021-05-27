DeLorean DMC-12 with Twin-Turbocharged Kia Stinger GT V6 Engine Might be Fastest Yet
A used DeLorean DMC-12 will set you back anywhere between $26,000 and $100,000+ these days, depending on its condition, but none would be considered fast by any means, or at least from the factory. Nick Reid of Reid Performance wanted to do something about that so he partnered with Otsuka Maxwell Design for a twin-turbocharged DMC-12 that will hang with some modern supercars. Read more for two videos and additional information.www.techeblog.com