If you’re anything like us, you hate ironing: having to set up a bulky board and get through a pile at once is too much effort. There’s also the fact that while irons are well suited to certain items – men’s shirts, for example – they’re tricky to handle when it comes to intricate, pleated or ruffled designs, or simply unsuitable for delicate fabrics.A steamer, however, is ready to go in less than a minute and is easily tucked away again, meaning you can use it for one garment at a time as you want it. It also doesn’t have...