Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Will Christian Pulisic start for Chelsea in Champions League final? Tackling the big question facing U.S. soccer’s biggest star

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNot long after Christian Pulisic achieved the most glorious moment of his nascent soccer career, he stood before a board plastered with advertisements and faced a television camera and microphone prepared to beam his joy across the planet. He had been the principal agent of Chelsea Football Club’s advancement to the UEFA Champions League final, the biggest annual game in the world’s preeminent sport. His pride and delight were obvious.

wmleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Alexi Lalas
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Micah Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Christian#Chelsea Football Club#The Uefa Champions League#Real Madrid#The Premier League#Usmnt#Sporting News#Fox Sports#Sn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Soccerbesoccer.com

Who are the Top Scorers in Europe's Big Five Soccer Leagues?

The race for the Golden Shoe in 2020-21 is over, with the finest attackers from around Europe adding to their goal stats in the quest to be dubbed the continent's finest strikers. Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski won the Bundesliga and emerged the winner with a record 41 goals, beating off...
Premier Leaguejioforme.com

Chelsea’s target, Mbappe, questions the future of PSG – Soccer Sports

Chelsea’s Kylian Mbappe questioned his long-term future at Paris Saint-Germain after admitting he wasn’t sure if the club was the best place for him. Mbappe is one of the most exciting players of his generation and is expected to continue the game and be the best, incorporating his mantelpieces from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Jorginho sees same hunger in Italy as Champions League winners Chelsea

Rome (AFP) – Italy midfielder Jorginho said on Sunday that he sees the same hunger in his national side’s Euro 2020 squad as his Chelsea team that recently lifted the Champions League trophy. Italy are top of Group A after a 3-0 win over Turkey and next play Switzerland on...
MLS90min.com

Christian Pulisic reflects on USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League triumph over Mexico

The United States men’s national team entered the Nations League final against Mexico desperately needing to win. Mexico led the head-to-head with 36 wins, 15 draws and 19 losses, dominating the US side for years. Their longstanding rivalry intensified the stage, culminating in one night on June 7 at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Lampard happy and proud for Chelsea’s Champions League victory

For the second time in our history, Chelsea won the European Cup this past season. And for the second time in our history, we did so with a mid-term coaching replacement — though Thomas Tuchel was only pseudo-interim (18-month contract) whereas Roberto Di Matteo was explicitly interim (4-month appointment). And yet, it was in the former’s case that the narrative went to greater lengths to acknowledge the contributions of the previous coaching regime to the successful campaign.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool Fixtures Premier League 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp's side begin season at newly-promoted Norwich and host European champions Chelsea in their third game before ending season against Wolves at Anfield

Liverpool kick off their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with an away trip to newly-promoted Norwich before hosting back-to-back games at Anfield against Burnley and Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's side will be hoping to regain the Premier League title they so easily conceded to Manchester City last season and host Pep Guardiola's side on October 2 before heading to the Etihad on April 9.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Chelsea Target Aleksander Isak Full of Praise For Christian Pulisic

Chelsea target Aleksander Isak was a former teammate of Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund and was full of praise for the American when speaking about the winger back in 2019. According to reports, Chelsea have joined the race for the Swedish striker who is impressing at the European Championships. Isak...
Premier Leaguegranthshala.com

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES: Chelsea face a NIGHTMARE start while Man United host Leeds, Liverpool go to Norwich and champions City travel to Spurs on huge opening weekend

Tottenham will host champions Man City on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, while Thomas Tuchel will face a nightmare for his first full campaign at Chelsea, with three ‘Big Six’ rivals touring in the first five games. In a massive first round of fixtures in mid-August,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

All the Dates: When Chelsea Will Defend Their Champions League Title During 2021/22 Season

Chelsea will head into the 2021/22 season looking to defend their Champions League crown after being victorious back in May 29. After conceding just four goals with two managers, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, the latter guided the Blues to the final in Portugal and they came out on top to beat Manchester City one nil. Kai Havertz's 42nd minute goal was enough to seal the club's second European Cup.