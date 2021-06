This morning, Joanna and I were up early. We mobile ordered breakfast at our resort. I thought we'd pick it up and bring it to our room, but it's quite the hike from our room in the Little Mermaid section to the main building at Art of Animation. So, when we arrived, we opted to eat there rather than carry a tray of food all the way back. There are tables set up outside, so it's really a nice and safe place to eat. As we ate, a squirrel came right up to us. Joanna was thrilled, but I was trying to scare it away. It took a long time to be deterred! Later, a bird flew right up to us and landed on the back of my chair. I jumped in surprise, and a woman walking by started laughing. Glad I could make someone's day!