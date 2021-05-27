Cancel
Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military

By KAT STAFFORD, JAMES LAPORTA, AARON MORRISON, HELEN WIEFFERING
Beaumont Enterprise
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFor Stephanie Davis, who grew up with little, the military was a path to the American dream, a realm where everyone would receive equal treatment. She joined the service in 1988 after finishing high school in Thomasville, Georgia, a small town said to be named for a soldier who fought in the War of 1812.

'You really want to do this?' Ex-commander of US forces in Europe challenges Matt Gaetz for smirking at military chief

Mark Hertling, the commander of US forces in Europe and who oversaw the 2007-2008 "surge" in Iraq, challenged Congress Matt Gaetz after he derided a top US general for suggesting that teaching the history of racial injustice in the country was important for the military. On Wednesday, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin – the nation’s first Black man to hold the position – were questioned in a congressional hearing by Mr Gaetz about the teaching of "critical race theory" in the US military. "Critical race theory", a broad term that...
Pentagon punches back against GOP culture wars

Republicans are increasingly pulling the military into their culture wars -- and the military is increasingly hitting back. The latest clash came at a House hearing this week when a pair of Republicans questioned Pentagon leaders on whether critical race theory was being taught in the military, prompting an impassioned speech from the nation’s top general on the importance of being well read and his desire to understand where “white rage” comes from.
Gen. Milley Deserves No Applause For His Defense Of Critical Race Theory

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley got way out of line Wednesday, scolding members of Congress while defending the inclusion of ultra-progressive racialist literature in military curricula. The moment, which took place during a congressional hearing, occurred after Republican lawmakers pressed the general on the extent...
AP: US military guns lost, stolen from Alabama bases

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — Military weapons including pistols and submachine guns have been lost or stolen from bases in Alabama. An Associated Press investigation into firearms missing from the U.S. armed services shows at least 39 guns disappeared or were recovered in Alabama between 2010 and 2019. Most were associated...
Russia And US Military Firepower: A Comparison

Tension between Russia and the US has spiked in recent years, with NATO's chief citing the "lowest point" in relations since the Cold War. Aggressive tactics from Russian forces on the border with Ukraine and other activity have prompted widespread condemnation from the West, while the Kremlin has brushed off accusations.
AP Investigation: US military guns used in crimes

An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen over the last decade. These weapons are intended for war -- but some have ended up on America’s streets. (June 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
US military guns keep vanishing, some used in street crimes

In the first public accounting of its kind in decades, an Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes. And that's certainly an undercount. Government records covering the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and...
Where US military aid is being spent, ranked

How much military aid does the U.S. provide to different countries? Stacker analyzed U.S. military spending data from 2011 to 2020 using foreignassistance.gov to find where U.S. military aid is being sent.
What 5G will actually do for the US Military

Imagine a city where self-driving electric cars anticipate when and where their passengers will need a lift long before the vehicle is called. Batteries to shore up energy shortfalls arrive before they are needed. City managers know the exact placement and condition of every city asset, and theft is immediately detected. There is no traffic, because every vehicle is in constant communication with every other car and traffic light. The residents know there will never be any delay in the services they need because the city around them functions as a perfect, seamless organism just beyond their perception.
Senators unify to alter US military justice system

Momentum is building on Capitol Hill behind a proposal to change the military justice system by shifting prosecution decisions on sexual assault cases and possibly other major crimes from the chain of command to independent judge advocates. (June 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
US Military ‘Accomplished’ Afghanistan Mission

US Military ‘Accomplished’ Afghanistan Mission. The U.S. military has accomplished the reason it went to Afghanistan in 2001 and is coordinating the timing of its withdrawal with the State Department, top military officials told Congress. It won’t be like Saigon, pledged Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Army Gen. Mark Milley,...
Pentagon Leaders Defend Military Efforts On Racism, Extremism

Top Pentagon leaders defended the military's approach to racism and extremism. They pushed back on accusations by Republican lawmakers that the effort is creating division. During a House hearing, Congressman Matt Gaetz said he was told by military members that required group discussions about extremism were counterproductive. Fellow Florida Congressman Michael Waltz said West Point Academy teaches critical race theory and about understanding White rage. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon doesn't teach critical race theory and said he'd received positive feedback from those who had the opportunity to discuss extremism with colleagues. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley also pushed back." So, what is wrong with understanding having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend," he asked. "And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military our general officers, our commission non-commissioned officers of being, quote, 'woke' or something else because we're studying some theories that are out there." West Point doesn't specifically offer a class on White rage or critical race theory but it does offer one that looks at the politics of race.
MATT GAETZ SHARES A COLOSSAL SHIT FIT OVER MILITARY ACKNOWLEDGING RACISM Is REAL

The modern Republican Party's defining feature is its belief that systemic racism doesn't exist and that, if it is real, those who suffer from bigotry are actually white. GOP lawmakers and other conservatives hate critical race theory. This theory holds that the U.S. society is inherently racist and exists to perpetuate economic, social and political inequalities among white people and people of colour, especially Black people. Conservatives who have written entire books about liberals being "easy to trigger" throw fits at the mention of CRT and demand it be banned from schools. They also hysterically claim that it is child abuse. You'd think that they would listen to the U.S. military on the subjects it allows cadets to discuss before they send them off to defend the country. Republicans often talk a lot about how much they respect the military. You would be wrong to think otherwise!
US military exposed for lack of weapons accountability

Pulling a pistol from his waistband, the young man spun his human shield toward police. “Don’t do it!” a pursuing officer pleaded. The young man complied, releasing the bystander and tossing the gun, which skittered across the city street and then into the hands of police. They soon learned that...