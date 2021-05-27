Cancel
Video Games

'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Receive Official Release Date

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing word of Pokémon Legends: Arceus releasing in 2022, we now have a release date for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Pokémon Company recently announced that the two remake games for the Nintendo Switch will be arriving November 19. Originally released back in 2006 in Japan and in 2007 globally, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl explore the Sinnoh region, an island based on the Japanese island of Hokkaidō. The upcoming remakes will be presented in a top-down isometric third-person perspective with a new distinct visual style that reimagines the iconic Pokémon handheld game series.

Video GamesComing Soon!

Nintendo Dates Three Pokémon Titles for Switch

Pokémon is set to keep Nintendo fans quite busy in the coming months. Off the heels of the recently released New Pokémon Snap, Nintendo has announced a trifecta of Nintendo Switch Pokémon release dates today. The company confirmed that before the end of the year, you’ll be able to get your hands on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl for Switch. These revamped editions of the Nintendo DS titles Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl will both drop on November 19.
Dying Light 2 Official Gameplay Video and Release Date Announced

Today, the official livestream of upcoming video game Dying Light 2 has concluded and it has revealed a lot of details including the release date with the gameplay video. First is the release date, which was the most sought-out detail that fans have been waiting for. The game will be released on December 7, 2021, which makes the recent leak true. Those who will pre-order the game will receive bonus content when it launches on PC and consoles.
Dying Light 2 release date leaked ahead of the official reveal

The Dying Light 2 release date will be officially revealed later today, but ads that have started appearing online have already confirmed when the game will be released. These ads, shown on multiple websites, including Twitch, confirm that Techland’s game will be released on December 7 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. The ads also revealed details of the pre-order bonuses, including a Reload Outfit, Reload Weapons Skin, and Reload Paraglider Skin.
Aragami 2 Gameplay Trailer and Official Release Date Revealed

Game developer Lince Works has recently released the gameplay trailer of video game sequel Aragami 2 and its official release date. The upcoming stealth action video game sequel will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will be released on September 17. Physical...
Far Cry 6 Official Release Date Finally Announced

Game company Ubisoft has officially revealed the release date of Far Cry 6 with new trailers and new details about it. Players will be taking on the role of Dani Rojas, which can either be a woman or man, and will join the revolution to liberate the people of Yaran from the oppressive rule of dictator Anton Castillo and his young son Diego. The former is played popular actor Giancarlo Esposito while the latter is played by Anthoy Gonzalez known for his film Coco.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl for Switch coming 19th November and Pokemon Legends: Arceus coming 28th January 2022

Big news, Trainers! The Pokémon Company International today unveiled the release dates for the next installments of the highly anticipated Pokémon video games available exclusively on Nintendo Switch systems. November 19, 2021 marks the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus launching not far behind on January 28, 2022.
‘Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’ remakes confirmed for November launch

Nintendo has announced the release dates for the next instalments of Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – remakes of the Diamond and Pearl games released for Nintendo DS – will launch on November 19. The announcements arrived today (May 26) with little fanfare via...
Pokémon TCG: Eevee Heroes Releases Today In Japan

Today is a big day for many Pokémon TCG collectors. One of the most anticipated sets ever released arrives today in Japan with the release of Eevee Heroes. This Eevee and Eeveelution-focused set is likely to be adapted to English in August 2021's Evolving Skies, but right now, this Japanese version is causing a massive wave of hype in the community.
Official Trailer & Release Announcement : THE SHINING meets THE DARK HALF in OPEN YOUR EYES

In a rush to complete an overdue screenplay, a writer’s past explodes into the present and his world begins to unravel in Open Your Eyes. This suspenseful thriller stars Ry Barrett (‘The Heretics’, ‘Still the Water’) and Joanna Saul (‘Limited’, ‘Overlord’) and takes you on a journey equal parts horrific and mysterious. Open Your Eyes is available on VOD, DVD & Blu-Ray June 1 2021.
Dying Light 2 Receives New Trailer, December Release Date

AAA developer Techland announced a release date for upcoming Dying Light 2. The sequel to the zombie-slaying parkour experience. Players take control of Aiden, a man who journeys to a city standing as perhaps the last bastion of humanity. He meets the Nightrunners, a group of experienced, veteran survivors. Fifteen years after the apocalypse, things have changed. Civilization as we knew it fell, with a new one rising to replace it. Three factions compete for control: the adaptable Survivors, the law-and-order Keepers, and Renegades, a group of ex-prisoners. Aiden’s actions in Dying LIght 2 can change the power dynamics and shape the future of the city and, by extension, humanity. Each faction provides different rewards and tools to Aiden for his assistance. When chemicals soaked into the groundwater in an attempt to stop the Harran virus, the plant life died en masse, leaving the street level as little more than a husk. Life moved up, both to grow food and for safety from the shambling creatures below.
'Alien Blue' Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 Gets an Official Release Date

Around this time last year, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 made its debut in the “Alien” colorway and it looks like a new take of the original makeup is on the way. Yeezy Mafia is reporting that the Yeezy Boost 380 in the latest “Alien Blue” iteration is set to hit shelves sometime in spring 2021. Based on the mock-up photo shared by the account, the upcoming release is expected to be a remixed version of the original “Alien” pair with a similarly-styled grey Primeknit upper but this time with a mint green perforated panel on the sides. Additional details include the Boost-cushioned midsole that’s dressed in light blue and white tones while a grey outsole caps off the look.
Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon Released In Pokémon GO

The second half of the Luminous Legends Y event begins today at 10 AM local time in Pokémon GO. During the first part of the event, the Pokémon GO community succeeded in completing Niantic's Team GO Rocket Challenge, which tasked us with defeating 25 Million Rocket Grunts. Now that the challenge has been complete, this Eevee-themed event will be enriched with two major bonuses.
Black Skylands Receives An Early Access Release Date

TinyBuild Games and Hungry Couch Games have revealed a release date for Black Skylands to come out in Early Access. Created by a 15-person team out of the Russian studio, the dev team is bagging that this game is "BioShock meets Stardew Valley" as you soar above the Earth fighting for control of the skies. The concept and execution behind this is pretty rad, or at least it looks that way both in the videos and on paper. You'll capture territories, craft, develop, and fortify what you have, then take your airships to the top to continue your conquest.
Atari VCS Finally Has An Official Retails Release Date

At long last, after two years of waiting since we first saw the console in person, we have a retail release date for the Atari VCS. The retail date will be June 15th, 2021, just two weeks away. According to the company, the Onyx Base systems start at $300, while Black Walnut and Onyx All-In system bundles include the Atari VCS Classic Joystick (available separately for $60) and Modern Controller ($60) will be going for $400. If you decide to order one through the console's website, you'll get a free digital copy of Atari's Missile Command: Recharged. Meanwhile, those who buy the All-In bundle from GameStop and BestBuy's websites will receive a free Atari Speakerhat while supplies last. Here's a snippet of the info they published today about the console.
Mortel season 2 official trailer dropped with the release date

Netflix surprisingly shared the official trailer for Mortel season 2 alongside the release date of the season. Mortel is a Netflix Original French-language sci-fi series that debuted in November 2019. It was not a sensation with a high amount of viewers. However, many people still liked Mortel. Therefore, Netflix decided to renew the series for a second season in January 2020. Much to the disappointment of the fans, Netflix announced that they canceled the series. So, fans thought it was the end for Mortel after a single-season run.
Daily Debate: Do the Pokémon Release Dates Change Your Thoughts For When We Get the Breath of the Wild Sequel?

Today’s question though, isn’t so much about Pokémon, as it is about how these dates might change opinions about the next Zelda title. For a long time, fans have been speculating on when the game will come out (let alone when we’ll hear more about it). But do these Pokémon release dates change your expectations for when we might get hands-on with Breath of the Wild 2?
Pokémon TCG Chilling Reign Product Review: Build & Battle Box

It's Chilling Reign pre-release weekend! The latest set of the Pokémon TCG won't be out officially until June 18th, but tournament-official game stores can begin selling Build & Battle Boxes this weekend. I went down to my local game store, Brothers Grim Games in Selden, NY, and picked up two boxes. Let's crack them open and see what we get.