'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Receive Official Release Date
Following word of Pokémon Legends: Arceus releasing in 2022, we now have a release date for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Pokémon Company recently announced that the two remake games for the Nintendo Switch will be arriving November 19. Originally released back in 2006 in Japan and in 2007 globally, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl explore the Sinnoh region, an island based on the Japanese island of Hokkaidō. The upcoming remakes will be presented in a top-down isometric third-person perspective with a new distinct visual style that reimagines the iconic Pokémon handheld game series.hypebeast.com