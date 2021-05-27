'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Receive Official Release Date

AAA developer Techland announced a release date for upcoming Dying Light 2. The sequel to the zombie-slaying parkour experience. Players take control of Aiden, a man who journeys to a city standing as perhaps the last bastion of humanity. He meets the Nightrunners, a group of experienced, veteran survivors. Fifteen years after the apocalypse, things have changed. Civilization as we knew it fell, with a new one rising to replace it. Three factions compete for control: the adaptable Survivors, the law-and-order Keepers, and Renegades, a group of ex-prisoners. Aiden’s actions in Dying LIght 2 can change the power dynamics and shape the future of the city and, by extension, humanity. Each faction provides different rewards and tools to Aiden for his assistance. When chemicals soaked into the groundwater in an attempt to stop the Harran virus, the plant life died en masse, leaving the street level as little more than a husk. Life moved up, both to grow food and for safety from the shambling creatures below.