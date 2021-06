For Andover’s Nolan Schirmer, nothing compares to being at the center of the action. That’s why, from the moment rules permitted, Schirmer was drawn to become a catcher. “I love being a catcher,” he said. “It has always been the spot for me, and I’ve never thought of playing another position. I’ve been a catcher since the rules allowed players to pitch. I love the pressure and pace. Nothing is better than throwing a guy out stealing second, helping a pitcher get a strikeout or going all out for a diving catch.”