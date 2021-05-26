Suncor Energy adopts net-zero-by-2050 greenhouse gas emissions target
CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. has become the latest major oil company to commit to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The new goal is an upgrade from its current program adopted in 2015 to reduce emissions intensity from upstream operations by 30 per cent by 2030, and matches the 2050 target set by oilsands producer rival Cenovus Energy Inc. last year, as well as Canada's official national goal.www.albertaprimetimes.com