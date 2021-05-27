Cancel
Longview, TX

Zonta show to feature variety of antiques

By Sherry P. Shephard sshephard@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Zonta Antiques Show & Sale is set for June 4-6 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview. This is the sixth year the annual event has been hosted by the Zonta Club of Greater East Texas, said Terry McJilton, who is co-chairing the event with Charleen Worsham.

