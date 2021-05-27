CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix renews Firefly Lane for second season

By Ricky Church
flickeringmyth.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFirefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke have announced in a video that Netflix has renewed the series for a second season. Watch the announcement below where the pair also answered a few fan questions…. Based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, when unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate...

TV & VIDEOS
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
TV & VIDEOS
TV SERIES
TV SERIES
