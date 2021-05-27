Cancel
Honolulu, HI

While officials say the ‘end of the pandemic’ is near, health experts say it’s difficult to predict

By Samie Solina
hawaiinewsnow.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are beginning to say it out loud: the pandemic in Hawaii may soon be over. But, epidemiologists are keeping a close eye on variants and outbreaks in other countries. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said major milestones are in reach for Hawaii — and before August,...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Health
Hawaii State
Hawaii Government
