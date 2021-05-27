From Our Files 05/27/21

For the last couple of years, I have written a similar letter thanking our law enforcement in Barron County for the job they did and continue to do for the Citizens of Barron County. Usually I write the press releases that become the headlines but over the past unprecedented year, law enforcement was the topic of many headlines across the country from Covid and Use of Force to the thousands of different calls they have handled. One thing that did not change in Barron County is the support we have gotten from the public or the effort our men and women in law enforcement have put into the calls they respond to. While we are always looking for ways to improve, because no one is perfect, I know that we do our very best when responded to your calls.