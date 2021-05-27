Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ok Taecyeon Draws Attention to his Legs

HanCinema
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article2PM member Ok Taecyon took a pictorial. The pictorial with French luxury brand S.T. Dupont Shoes in Arena Homme Plus especially reveals Ok Taecyeon's soft and relaxed appearance and unrivaled physicality. Ok Taecyeon, who played his first villain role in the drama "Vincenzo", spent time recharging after the end of...

www.hancinema.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#S T Dupont Shoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Benjamín Vicuña’s concern for a drawing his son made

The Chilean actor shared on his Instagram a photo of the drawing made by his eight-year-old son, Beltrán. Benjamín Vicuña expressed his concern as a father about a drawing that one of his sons made in the middle of confinement by COVID-19 in Argentina. “To my 8-year-old son Beltrán, I...
WorldSoompi

Ji Sung And Kim Min Jung Have A Hot And Cold Relationship In “The Devil Judge”

Upcoming tvN drama “The Devil Judge” shared a peek of Ji Sung and Kim Min Jung’s relationship!. “The Devil Judge” is a new drama set in an alternate-universe, dystopian version of Korea where the entire nation participates in a trial through a live broadcast courtroom show. Ji Sung will star as Kang Yo Han, a head judge with mysterious intentions, and Kim Min Jung will take on the role of Jung Sun Ah, Kang Yo Han’s greatest rival and the executive director of a CSR (corporate social responsibility) foundation.
Apparelmumsnet.com

Is this ok?

You look lovely OP! Perfectly fine for an afternoon tea. Is it in a local hotel or cafe? Or somewhere very very fancy? If the latter, a blazer or tailored trench coat might be a better option for jacket. Only to smarten it up if it's somewhere formal. You'd look lovely for anywhere I've had an afternoon tea though.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Kang Ho Dong's son Kang Si Hoo gains attention for his exceptional golfing skill at a young age

Kang Ho Dong's son surprised many as he appeared on the news recently. The June 10 broadcast of MBN News covered MBN's Dream Tree Children's Golf Tournament. In the report, Kang Ho Dong's son, Kang Si Hoo (12), appeared in an interview as he participated in the tournament. The news aired showed Kang Si Hoo playing golf and explained, "Kang Ho Dong's son Kang Si Hoo caught the attention with his powerful swing."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

School warns mom about ‘strange man’ picking up daughter, not realizing it was her without a wig

One of the scariest experiences a parent can have is to be told by school authorities that a stranger picked up their child from school. Shanta, who goes by @heyshantaq on TikTok, revealed that she got a similar call, sending shivers down her spine. School authorities alerted Shanta that a mysterious man was picking up her daughter every day from school. They went on to describe the person and Shanta realized she knew someone that matched the description.
Musicallkpop.com

2PM's Chansung, Wooyoung, and Taecyeon exude sexy charisma in 'MUST' posters

2PM has revealed individual teaser posters for 'MUST'. For their upcoming comeback, the group has prepared an elegant black-and-white concept that captures the mature charm of 2PM. These new individual posters feature Chansung, Wooyoung, and Tacyeon. The group's long-awaited comeback with their 7th studio album has been set for release on June 28 at 6 PM KST.
Worldkdramastars.com

Kwak Dong Yeon Receives Sweet Gift from ‘Vincenzo’ Co-Star Kim Yeo Jin

Actress Kim Yeo Jin sent a coffee truck to Kwak Dong Yeon in support of his new movie "6/45." Kim Yeo Jin and Kwak Dong Yeon's Genuine Friendship. They may have experienced betrayals in their previous drama "Vincenzo," but they gained genuine connection and turned into real-life friends. Kwak Dong...
WorldSoompi

Kang Mina Charms With Her Cameo Appearance In “My Roommate Is A Gumiho”

“My Roommate Is a Gumiho” has released a sneak preview of Kang Mina’s upcoming cameo!. “My Roommate Is a Gumiho” is a romantic comedy based on a popular webtoon that tells the story of a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (played by Girl’s Day’s Hyeri) who accidentally swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (played by Jang Ki Yong), who was close to achieving his goal of becoming human.
WorldSoompi

Nam Gyu Ri Turns Into A Glamorous Actress With Painful Scars In Upcoming Romance Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “You Are My Spring” (literal translation) has released its first stills of Nam Gyu Ri in character!. Starring Seo Hyun Jin and Kim Dong Wook, “You Are My Spring” is a healing romance drama about people who live in a building where a murder previously took place and who go about their adult lives with their seven-year-old selves in their hearts.
Worldkoalasplayground.com

Han So Hee in Talks for Female Lead of K-drama Gyeongsang Creature Opposite Park Seo Joon

I feel like I’ve seen this show before – the ingenue that comes out of nowhere and after one memorable role is cast in a succession of high profile gigs, and then kinda doesn’t live up to expectation. The last bit hasn’t happened (yet) but K-actress Han So Hee is definitely the It Girl of 2021 after playing the mistress role in The World of the Married in 2020. She’s back on the small screen next with Nevertheless with Song Kang and also headlining the cable drama Undercover. She was also in talks to replace Seo Ye Ji in Island but that didn’t pan out. Now K-ent is reporting that she’s been offered the female lead in period drama Gyeongsang Creature opposite Park Seo Joon which is a mega high profile project. It’s slated for production in 2022 but still, her name being in sooooo many projects just makes me feel like someone in K-ent is trying to make her happen, and I feel the same way with a K-actor like Song Kang who gets cast in show after show. If she really has the chops then it’s fine but dang the pressure is totally on her.
WorldSoompi

Song Kang And Han So Hee Talk About Similarities To Their Characters In “Nevertheless” + Reasons For Starring In The Drama

On June 18, JTBC’s upcoming Saturday drama “Nevertheless” held an online press conference with director Kim Ga Ram and lead actors Song Kang and Han So Hee. Based on a hit webtoon, “Nevertheless” is about the realistic romance between a woman named Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee), who doesn’t believe in love but still wants to date, and a man named Park Jae Uhn (Song Kang), who finds dating a bother but likes to have flings.
Los Angeles, CASoompi

Watch: Lee Ha Na And Song Seung Heon Race To Capture The Serial Killer In “Voice 4” Highlight Video

Upcoming tvN drama “Voice 4” released a new highlight video!. “Voice,” which aired its first season in 2017, is about an emergency call center and the employees who fight crime using the limited information they get from the calls they receive. Lee Ha Na stars as Kang Kwon Joo, the ace voice profiler of the Golden Time Team, and Song Seung Heon joins this season as Derek Jo, a unit leader at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

What K-drama Ending was the Most Traumatic and/or Tear-inducing, You Still Can’t Get Over it?

This week KBS 1980’s period romance Youth of May wrapped up and perhaps the cheerful posters and seemingly innocent romance setting mislead viewers or the production chose to downplay all the Gwangju Uprising backdrop, the ending was of course T-raumatic with a capital T. That happens, it’s happened to me a lot watching twenty years worth of K-dramas. The early Hallyu ones were notorious for jerking the rug out from under people with mostly the terminal illness plot device but since then it’s evolved and death/separation comes for our OTP and beloved drama characters in newer ways. But even then some K-drama BE (bad ending or the opposite of HE or happy ending) are more traumatic and tear-inducing than others, it’s not all created equal. Some memorable ones for me are of course the OG What Happened in Bali (don’t play mind games with a totally mind-fucked already male lead), Shark (or shall I say Kim Nam Gil in Shark, and earlier in Queen Seondeok and Bad Guy), Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart: Ryeo (though that helped I was already once traumatized over by Bu Bu Jing Xin so knew what to expect), Mr. Sunshine (not just a rock but meteor fall down), Seven Days Queen (39 years, really?), Hundred Million Stars Falling From the Sky (also tempered by knowing what to expect), and Uncontrollably Fond (cried so much I got dehydrated). What are yours?