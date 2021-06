The guy who once snapped a man's wrist while arm wrestling is coming to Waskom, Texas and it's a big dang deal!. Not because he's the real deal when it comes to arm wrestling, but because he's also the ACM New Artist of the Year! He's the guy who brought us "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" and "There Was This Girl"! He's Riley Green and he's coming for the first ever Guns N Hoses concert on Saturday, May 22nd at Blackshear Farms in Waskom, Texas!