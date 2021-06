After a brief one year off due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the 74th annual Montana East-West Shrine game will is scheduled to kick off June 19th in Billings. Several local productions find themselves on the Roster. On the defensive side of the ball University of Montana commit and recent Blue Pony graduate Kellen Detrick will be featured on the East team. In the defensive secondary from the Fort Benton Longhorns William Ullery will join Detrick on the East. Alternates for the East Roster are Offensive Tackle Carson Lunack Blue Pony Graduate and Dickinson State Commit. Big Sandy’s Running Back Kade Strutz will also be an alternate.