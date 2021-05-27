Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Adding complexity through simplification: Breaking down SASE

By John Vestberg, CEO, Clavister
helpnetsecurity.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an industry that’s not short of jargon and buzzwords, cybersecurity has a new acronym to reckon with: SASE, or secure access service edge. Introduced by Gartner in 2019 and initially a niche term that was used by around one percent of enterprises, current predictions suggest that by 2024, 40 percent of businesses will have implemented SASE as a security strategy. The SASE phenomenon has every appearance of going beyond the hype stage and entering the mainstream toolbox for cybersecurity officers everywhere.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Network Security#Security Company#Corporate Strategy#Business Strategy#Content Strategy#Data Networks#Cso#Swg#Casb#Ztna#Sd Wan#Iam#Crucially Sase Solutions#Complexity#Key Security Functions#Core Components#Individual Solutions#Cloud Security Systems#Enterprises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
MarketsMiddletown Press

New InfoBrief Sponsored by Sovos Examines the Complexities of the Global Value-Added Tax Evolution

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Global tax software provider Sovos recently sponsored an InfoBrief with global market research firm IDC to examine the growing complexities of global value-added tax (VAT). The IDC InfoBrief, “Taming the Value-Added Tax Beast with Technology”, explores the driving forces behind the VAT evolution and why it has led to increased complexity for organizations conducting business internationally. Examining multiple market influences such as Brexit, COVID-19 and the emergence of digital services, this InfoBrief explains why VAT requires a global approach for companies looking to ensure compliance and reduce financial and reputational risk.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Gartner 2021 Strategic Roadmap for SASE Convergence

Gartner predicts that SASE will become the new standard for security in the coming years. As security shifts to the cloud, the legacy perimeter must transform. With expanding branch offices, remote workforces, and a multitude of apps and devices, security and risk management leaders must begin to build a migration plan from this perimeter to a SASE model.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

SASE 101: The threat-aware network for the cloud era

The Covid-19 pandemic, rise of remote working and technology disruptors such as 5G have coalesced to accelerate digital transformation and drive changes in how organizations conduct business and architect their networks. Key to these changes is, of course, the cloud. Companies are increasingly turning to the cloud for its agility,...
Small Businesscisco.com

3 Tips to Accelerate SASE

It’s no secret that Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) has been a bit of a hot topic recently – and it’s for good reason. In a recent study by Gartner, it is estimated that by 2024, 40% of enterprises will have explicit strategies to adopt a SASE approach. As we move towards a more long-term remote, hybrid, “work from anywhere” environment, the need for cloud-delivered secure connectivity is a must. Our customers are struggling to connect their users to the data and applications they need to be productive, while at the same time protecting against dynamic threats and securing new threat vectors. Bottom line, if you are not having a conversation with your customers about SASE, then they are probably talking to someone else. For all our #CiscoSecurePartners who are wondering where to start, here are three tips you can use to accelerate your customer’s SASE transition.
TechnologyCIO

What Is SASE and Why Do You Need It?

Leaning into change empowers technology leaders to create a more competitive, innovative, and agile organization that builds on today’s solutions for tomorrow’s successes. Already, enterprises are harnessing change based on the digital groundwork IT teams are preparing. For example, more and more organizations have implemented the cloud, which is foundational...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Beyond the hype: why SASE matters to businesses

As IT and security leaders adapt to business operations post pandemic, they are simultaneously being charged with priming the business to succeed in the next era of distributed computing. This involves myriad updates to businesses IT systems, and at times even a comprehensive overhaul for network modernization, cloud migration, and edge design and deployment - all tightly wrapped with cybersecurity. The pressure is high because these leaders know the decisions they make today will impact the ability of the business to remain resilient and competitive tomorrow.
Softwarebiztechmagazine.com

Why Security Solution Simplification Is Becoming Popular With IT Directors

When the phone rang at 3 a.m., Brandon Hale and Shawn McBroom weren’t surprised. It happened several times a week. Whenever First State Community Bank’s IT security tools picked up a potential threat, it would trigger an auto-dialer that would notify Hale, the assistant vice president and IT general manager at the Farmington, Mo.-based bank, and McBroom, the information security administrator.
Computersthreatpost.com

Effective Adoption of SASE in 2021

In this Threatpost podcast, Forcepoint’s SASE and Zero Trust director describes how the pandemic jump-started SASE adoption. Think back to mid-2019: People had already been moving to the cloud, having talked about digital transformation for years. Then, March 2020 shoved transformation into hyperdrive: Suddenly, there was a mass exodus from the office, and everybody was working from home. That’s when the old ways of doing things collapsed as people realized that those old ways were not only slow and painful; they were also expensive, according to Jim Fulton, director of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Zero Trust solutions at Forcepoint.
ComputersDark Reading

3 SASE Misconceptions to Consider

SASE is all the rage, promising things IT leaders have long dreamed about, but a purist approach may create consequences. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) has been a hot topic since Gartner defined it as a new category of offerings combining wireless area network (WAN) capabilities with network security functions. Everyone agrees SASE makes sense conceptually, but when it comes to turning idealistic frameworks into realistic IT approaches, misconceptions abound. Here's where SASE principles can be taken too far and where IT buyers may get a bit too starry-eyed.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

iTWire – The SASE revolution | #cloudsecurity

GUEST OPINION: Today, we are witnessing a significant shift in organisations’ technology priorities as digital transformation continues to take a quantum leap with a greater portion of business processes, applications and data, now moving to the cloud. Despite COVID-19’s financial impact, IT leaders are planning to increase investment in cloud-based...
Industrygitconnected.com

Managing Complexity Through Merge Request Templates

All code repos should use merge request templates. My goal in this article is to convince you that the above statement is true. Let’s dig in!. Let’s start with a little background for context. The professional world is complex. Take a look at just about any industry, and in it you’ll find complexity. Let’s examine, for instance, the fields of medicine, aviation, and construction. These fields may seem vastly different, but they also share many similarities.
TechnologyVentureBeat

How SASE is saving the marriage between network and security

This post was written by Bob Gilbert, vice-president of go-to-market strategy and chief evangelist at Netskope. If our friends Security and Networking were on Facebook, they would probably both list their relationship status as “It’s Complicated.” Sometimes everything’s great, but now and then things can get a little weird, unclear, or uncomfortable.
Softwaredevops.com

» Traceable Microsite » Security Risks With No-Code/Low-Code Tools

As the popularity of no-code and low-code tools grows, so, too, do security concerns. The demand for new applications is growing at a rapid rate. Many individuals and business units will not tolerate delays. As a result, citizen developers are stepping in, some of whom may be sanctioned by the company while essentially operating as shadow IT.
Small BusinessSourceSecurity.com

Survail to provide their hybrid-cloud AI-powered video analytics platform for small businesses and enterprises

Survail is on a mission to empower organisations to turn video content into actionable data. Survail is officially launching its hybrid-cloud, AI-powered video analytics platform built with that mission at its core. Survail's solution is affordable, flexible, and scalable for small businesses or enterprises with multiple locations. The result for...
TechnologyDark Reading

Proofpoint Launches Cloud Native Information Protection and Cloud Security Platform

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced several people-centric innovations across its three flagship platforms: Threat Protection, Compliance, and the new Information Protection and Cloud Security. Available today, Proofpoint’s Information Protection and Cloud Security Platform is the market’s first cloud native solution that combines enterprise data loss prevention (DLP), insider threat management, cloud app security broker (CASB), zero trust network access, remote browser isolation, and a cloud native web security solution.
Cell PhonesLas Vegas Herald

What Is Custom Web Application Development-

Whether they realize it or not, people use custom web applications every day for shopping, online banking, booking a hotel, or a flight. To better understand what a custom web app is, let's first see what it isn't. First of all, they aren't mobile apps that can be downloaded and...
TechnologySHOOT Online

GBH Powers Media Workflows With EditShare Cloud Solutions

EFSv streamlines production with remote workflow flexibility. EditShare®, a technology leader that enables collaborative media workflows for storytellers, today announced that public media producer GBH, the largest content creator for PBS, has invested in EditShare’s EFSv cloud solution to modernize media workflows across its post-production operations. An early adopter of cloud technologies for its broader IT needs, GBH’s move to EFSv extends video production into the cloud, maximizing operational efficiencies and reducing overall costs. The open EFSv platform facilitates both hybrid and cloud post-production workflows which optimize content access and enhance the user experience for video editors who create critically acclaimed programs such as NOVA, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW and AMERICAN EXPERIENCE.
BusinessDark Reading

Microsoft CISO Shares Remote Work Obstacles & Lessons Learned

Organizations around the world were forced to shut down their offices and send employees to work from home as COVID-19 quickly spread. For Microsoft and its 166,000 employees, this decision fell to CISO Bret Arsenault and experts on the business continuity and resilience team. Microsoft had done pandemic planning in...
SoftwareComputerworld

Understanding the App Lifecycle: Patch Management

Managing apps through their lifecycle — from sourcing to updating to the experience users have — is a critical component of an IT admin’s job. It’s also something that often goes unconsidered or is left in a state of good enough. But all too often the workflow is not good enough, creates more work and headaches on IT’s end, and may disrupt the user experience in the long run.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Siloscape: First Known Malware Targeting Windows Containers to Compromise Cloud Environments

This post is also available in: 日本語 (Japanese) In March 2021, I uncovered the first known malware targeting Windows containers, a development that is not surprising given the massive surge in cloud adoption over the past few years. I named the malware Siloscape (sounds like silo escape) because its primary goal is to escape the container, and in Windows this is implemented mainly by a server silo.