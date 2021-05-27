Adding complexity through simplification: Breaking down SASE
In an industry that’s not short of jargon and buzzwords, cybersecurity has a new acronym to reckon with: SASE, or secure access service edge. Introduced by Gartner in 2019 and initially a niche term that was used by around one percent of enterprises, current predictions suggest that by 2024, 40 percent of businesses will have implemented SASE as a security strategy. The SASE phenomenon has every appearance of going beyond the hype stage and entering the mainstream toolbox for cybersecurity officers everywhere.www.helpnetsecurity.com