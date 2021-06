Sunny skies Sunday morning will be accompanied by isolated pop-up storm chances this afternoon. It’ll be very warm and soupy, with highs in the low 90s. Monday will be similar, with steadily increasing rain and storm chances following through the remainder of the workweek. Depending upon how quickly a cold front pushes through, we could be looking at a damp 4th of July weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.