Special Weather Statement issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Marion County in central Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with locally heavy rainfall 7 miles northeast of Hillsboro...moving northeast at 30 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Marion, Florence, Lincolnville, Ramona, Lehigh, Durham, Tampa, Lost Springs, Pilsen and Marion Lake.