Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 04:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sedgwick THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK AND NORTHWESTERN SUMNER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds to around 50 mph are still likely with this thunderstorm.