I’m a huge fan of Rooster Teeth’s animated series gen:LOCK. The other day, Rooster Teeth teased the second season of the series with star Michael B. Jordan recording some lines for the show and I’m so hyped now! I loved the book Storm Warning and the first season was incredible as well. I just cannot wait for the series to move forward. At the end of the teaser though, the HBO Max logo does flash which I’m not sure is an indication that the series will move to that streaming service or if it’s just because that’s part of the parent company. I’m sure everything will be clarified in the coming months and I just need a full trailer now.