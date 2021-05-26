Flipping the Script: Changing the Narrative About Teaching

Our teaching corps is in trouble. Lots of teachers are heading for the doors, in part because the pandemic has made conditions much harder. Those eligible for retirement are incentivized to go by the 2018 teacher raises, which will boost what they earn in retirement. Graduation numbers in our teaching colleges has fallen from 2,000 a few years ago to about 1350 today. We can make up this shortfall by hiring teachers under alternative or emergency certification, but the data show that university-trained teachers are more likely to stay and make a career in teaching. There’s another, older problem: Our teaching corps isn’t diverse enough to meet all the needs of our students. Combine these factors with all the challenges of technology, pandemic and budgetary woes, and we have a crisis within the larger education crisis. The problem is made worse by the way we talk about education in Oklahoma. This legislative session featured a slew of bills targeting teachers, backed up by unflattering rhetoric about teachers and the work that they do.