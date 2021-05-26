newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Flipping the Script: Changing the Narrative About Teaching

By Representative John Waldron, District 77
tulsakids.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur teaching corps is in trouble. Lots of teachers are heading for the doors, in part because the pandemic has made conditions much harder. Those eligible for retirement are incentivized to go by the 2018 teacher raises, which will boost what they earn in retirement. Graduation numbers in our teaching colleges has fallen from 2,000 a few years ago to about 1350 today. We can make up this shortfall by hiring teachers under alternative or emergency certification, but the data show that university-trained teachers are more likely to stay and make a career in teaching. There’s another, older problem: Our teaching corps isn’t diverse enough to meet all the needs of our students. Combine these factors with all the challenges of technology, pandemic and budgetary woes, and we have a crisis within the larger education crisis. The problem is made worse by the way we talk about education in Oklahoma. This legislative session featured a slew of bills targeting teachers, backed up by unflattering rhetoric about teachers and the work that they do.

www.tulsakids.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flipping#Race#Role Models#Classroom Technology#Critical Thinking#Positive Thinking#School Teachers#Technology Education#National Board#The State Capitol#Teaching#Career Educators#Student Teachers#Indoctrinating Students#Relationships#Social Emotional Learning#Civics Teachers#Public Schools#Caring#Barriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
Related
Public Healthvirginia.edu

What Immigrant Youth Can Teach Us About School, Post-COVID

With the school year winding down, policymakers and education leaders are focusing their attention on what needs students will have once they return to the school buildings on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic. One central concern will be anticipating and understanding the impact of interrupted formal learning. For...
Public HealtheSchool Online

3 ways COVID has changed education for the better

As millions more Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 every day, many are now wondering what society will look like in a post-COVID world. While the virus may stay with us in some form, many things will go back to normal. However, it’s less certain which of the adaptations we’ve collectively made over the previous year will fade along with the virus, and which might represent a “new normal” that we’ll take with us into the future. The American educational system, having seen dramatic impacts to educators, parents, and students as a result of the virus, is no different.
Collegesedsurge.com

What College Students Wish Professors Knew About Inclusive Online Teaching

It’s not surprising that most higher education articles published since March 2020 begin by calling to mind that year’s unprecedented move to remote instruction and online learning—and with good reason. The world changed rapidly, and students and instructors adopted new tools and methods to pivot to online instruction virtually, and sometimes literally, overnight. As teaching communities settled into a “new normal,” instructors were tasked with the challenging job of navigating new teaching modalities while maintaining their standards of excellence—and commitments to inclusion.
EducationDaily Reflector

Getting excellent teachers starts with respect

What’s the best way to support our teachers throughout their careers? Most of us can quickly picture the teachers who made a difference in our lives, the one that pushed us or saw something unique in us that we may not have yet discovered. Teachers are the number one factor in impacting student learning outcomes.
Internetgettingsmart.com

What Students Can Teach Us About Online Learning

In spite of virtual classes posing difficulties for many teachers and students amid COVID-19, remote education is a trend that studies suggest is likely to last in some form post-pandemic. According to research conducted by the World Economic Forum, when students have reliable internet and computer access, online learning has...
Florida Statecw34.com

Proposed rule could change how educators teach history in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While students are on summer break, the Florida Board of Education will be deciding on how kids are taught history. They're considering a new rule that is aimed at policing the way educators relay historic events. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says he wants to...
Montgomery, ALSouthern Poverty Law Center

Changing the Name and Narrative: Students lead movement to rename schools honoring Confederate leaders

Gertrude “Trude” Lamb is a star athlete on her track team at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas. A native of Ghana who came to the U.S. seven years ago, the 16-year-old didn’t know much about the Civil War – or about the Confederate general for whom her school was named. But she was familiar with the dungeons that once held enslaved people along the shores of her home country.
Environmentwbrc.com

New app aims to teach children about sustainability

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Republic Services is teaming up with an educational nonprofit to launch a new app offering age based interactive lessons about recycling and sustainability. The goal, to teach these lessons early. “Instilling this into the younger generation they can take it home and help their parents be...
Educationscetv.org

Student voice & summer engagement

Congratulations, teachers, student, parents, and families! The end of another academic year is upon us and every member of the village is worthy of commendations for making it to the finish line. Also, congratulations to graduating seniors and their caregivers. You all are most certainly in a great position to...
EducationVoice of America

Many American Students Decide to not Take Standardized Tests

Standardized tests are tests that aim to measure a student’s progress in a subject. The tests are returning to America’s schools this spring after the year-long pandemic. But millions of students will face shorter exams that carry less importance. And most families are being given the choice to not do testing at all.
Perry, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Ag club teaching students about farming, leadership

PERRY —Whether they are growing sweet corn or installing a garden in front of the school, students in fifth through eighth grades at Perry Middle School are getting an early taste of FFA and agriculture this year after the school created a junior high agriculture club. About 25 students have...
Kerrville, TXhccommunityjournal.com

KISD teacher named to Pre-AP national faculty

Kerrville Independent School District Teacher Hillarie Swanner, of Hal Peterson Middle School, has been appointed to the Pre-AP National Faculty for demonstrating effective teaching practices, proven classroom success, and her experience leading professional learning. “I am very proud of Mrs. Swanner and her desire to seek out opportunities to grow...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

Extent of COVID-19 learning loss remains open question for educators

SALISBURY — Students have lost some progress in the past year, but who was most affected and to what extent will become clearer in the coming year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, learning loss was typically used to describe the decline in growth seen in students during summer break, but the term was applied to the context of students being out of classrooms during the pandemic.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
KIII 3News

West Oso ISD hosts event to teach students about coding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday West Oso ISD hosted wat they called a 'Community Code Jam' at Kennedy Elementary School. The event gave those involved a chance to explore robotics, coding, and computer science. Organizers say the goal is to bring together students, parents, and volunteer programmers to give them...
NFLPosted by
SheKnows

Are Chip & Joanna Gaines Opposed to Teaching About Racism in the Schools?

It used to be much easier to support a celebrity for their talent — be it singer, actor, or lifestyle purveyor — and not really care what they did with the rest of their lives, but times have indeed changed. So when Chip and Joanna Gaines, the mixed-race couple who are also interior design and decor icons, recently supported a school-board candidate who is vehemently against teaching children about racism, it made us pause.
KidsPosted by
MyChesCo

How to Teach Children About Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Children develop their identities right alongside their abilities to crawl, walk, talk and recognize letters. There’s also a common misconception that children are “colorblind.”. However, studies have found children can show signs of racial bias at an early age, with psychologists from Northwestern University finding children as young as 4...
Kidstheedadvocate.org

How To Teach Your Child About The Importance Of Investing

As your children become more aware of money and its importance, you must teach them about investing. These lessons will provide them with tools and knowledge that they can take with them into adult life. While discussing the importance of investing with a toddler may not be worthwhile, you can...
Utah StateRegister Citizen

Utah committee proposes limits on teaching about race

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah education committee has proposed new rules around how race is taught in K-12 schools. The committee on Thursday proposed rules that would ensure that children in K-12 schools aren't taught that any race, gender or religion is superior to another, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday. They would also prevent teaching that could make someone feel guilty for the past actions of individuals of the same group,
Harker Heights, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Virtual science program teaches kids about emotions

Library clerk Heather Heilman brings the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual Science Time program to viewers every Wednesday afternoon, and usually has some type of hands-on activity for those who tune in. This week’s topic was on emotions. Titled “Your Body as a Mood Ring,” Heilman began...