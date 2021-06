Iron Harvest dared to dream of our first World War with an extra helping of heavy-duty mechs. In a Call of Duty-meets-MechWarrior-meets-Command & Conquer collage, publisher Deep Silver spared no expense showing us what WW1 would look like with a bit more mechanical flair beyond the expected tanks and planes. In this tasty little expansion, we venture away from Europe and Russia to see what the red, white, and blue has been up to. Has the US of A stayed true to its pride? Or does Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle fall apart on the ride?